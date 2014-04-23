NHL Playoffs: Springtime Heroes

Every year in the NHL playoffs there is one guy that stands out and puts up the performance of a lifetime. He takes his game to an entire new level, a level he has never experienced before and his team benefits immensely. Some names of recent players who have found this “second gear” include:

Fernando Pisani of the Edmonton Oilers when they went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2005-06. In that Cinderella run Pisani had 14 goals, 4 assists for 18 points in 24 games. This was incredible, and it earned Pisani a huge pay raise later that summer. He never replicated this success and eventually fell victim to Ulcerative Colitis Disease and was forced to retire from the NHL. Pisani scored this magnificent Overtime winner that season; which still resonates for Oiler fans to this day.