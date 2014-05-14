Kane Sends Minnesota Packing With Overtime Winner

The defending Stanley Cup Champions are moving on to the Western Conference Finals after defeating the Minnnesota Wild 2-1 last night in overtime. The Blackhawks clinched their second round series in Game 6 after Patrick Kane scored in overtime.

Who else but Patrick Kane would be the guy to score a huge goal for Chicago…it’s almost like he’s been there before…

Kane has four career Stanley Cup Playoff overtime winning goals. Kane always finds opportunities to score, and when the game is on the line he is one of the best in the entire NHL at sealing the deal.

"It was exciting to get that opportunity and that chance and whatever it is, if the luck finds me or the heavens above give me some blessings in overtime, I'll keep taking it," Kane said

Last night the Minnesota Wild did everything they could to force Game 7, but it was a 34 save performance by Corey Crawford that would be the story. Crawford was on his game all night long, a welcome sight to Chicago and their fans as Crawford had yet to really put on a performance of this calibre thus far in this year’s playoffs.

"I felt pretty good," Crawford said. "Our D men made some big plays, too, on a couple pucks that were sitting there in the blue [of the crease]. They came up big on those ones. It's just sticking with it throughout the whole game and just giving our guys a chance."

Minnesota was all over Chicago, and will be disappointed no doubt, but they have a bright future ahead of them. The Wild have some very nice pieces in place, and a couple bounces going their way could’ve meant a completely different outcome in this series. This was the first loss on home ice for Minnesota in these playoffs after winning all five previous games.

Ilya Bryzgalov who has been critiqued the past couple of years for his strange interviews, and supposed bad attitude gave Minnesota every opportunity to win. With his contract expiring, his performance in this year’s Playoffs should ensure that he finds a home for next year.

The Wild owned the Blackhawks for the majority of this game. They carried the play and generated the majority of scoring chances for extended periods.

Game Event Chart 5-on 5 Close from extraskater.com Team GF CF% FF% Chicago Blackhawks 2 44.3% 41.1% Minnesota Wild 1 55.7% 58.9%

With Chicago moving on, they now wait to see whether they will be playing the Anaheim Ducks or Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference Championship. The Ducks will have the chance to close out their series in Los Angeles tonight.

Quotes used within courtesy of NHL.com.