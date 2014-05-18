Blackhawks Take Down Kings In Game One

The Chicago Blackhawks got out to a great start in the Western Conference Championship this afternoon with a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. The Blackhawks hold a 1-0 series lead, and are three wins away from returning to the Stanley Cup Finals to defend their title.

The series couldn't be further from over, but winning Game 1 on home ice was very important for Chicago. The Blackhawks and Kings enter this series as the two most recent Stanley Cup Champions, so the tensions are high as both teams seek to return to the glory land.

The game got off to a rocky start for the Kings as the Blackhawks carried the play early on, and it was a goal by Brandon Saad midway through the first period, a power play marker, that would give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Saad would finish with two points on the afternoon. Jonathan Toews thought he made it 2-0, but his goal was eventually disallowed as the officials determined the contact he made with Quick should negate the goal.

The Kings battled back in the second period, and took control of the game, Tyler Toffoli scored early in the second to tie the score at 1-1. From that point forward it was a very tight hockey game. Both teams battled hard as they tried to establish dominance in the series early.

Midway through the period Duncan Keith scored what would be the eventual game winner on a crazy bounce that found its way past Quick. Quick had no chance as the shot took a ricochet off Trevor Lewis' stick and under the cross bar. The Blackhawks would add a insurance marker late in the game, Jonathan Toews scored with just under four minutes to play to seal the Game 1 victory for Chicago. Corey Crawford played a quality game stopping 25 of 26 shots he faced. He has started to find his game as the Playoffs have progressed. With the quality of goaltending left in these Playoffs in both the East and West, Crawford needs to play the best hockey of his career just to keep pace.

Toews now has six goals in these Playoffs and continues to be the best player on the ice for Chicago. Toews is making his case for the Conn Smythe as these Playoffs progress, and if he can outplay Anze Kopitar in this series he should become a frontrunner. This series is far from over though, both teams understand the importance of an early series lead, but the experience on these rosters is plentiful.

Los Angeles has shown resilence throughout the Playoffs and have taken the hardest road possible to get where they are. Meanwhile Chicago continues to look like a team destined to repeat as Stanley Cup Chmapions. They are finding ways to win, and players continue to rise to the occassion.

Fenwick Chart courtest of extraskater.com