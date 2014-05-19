NHL Playoffs Bombshell: Price Out For Series

"Carey Price will not be available tonight, nor for the rest of that series"-Michel Therrien

Head Coach Michel Therrien dropped this bombshell this morning, and with that, has sent the hopes of Montreal fans into the gutter.

Carey Price left Game 1 Saturday with a leg injury after Rangers forward Chris Kreider inadvertently crashed into him. The Montreal goaltender has been absolutely stellar throughout these Playoffs, carrying Montreal through the first two rounds.

This is a huge blow for Montreal and their fans after a huge upset over the heavily favored Boston Bruins in Round 2. Montreal is forced to turn to either Peter Budaj or youngster Dustin Tokarski.

In 7 career Playoff games Peter Budaj has no wins, a 5.13 GAA and a 84.3% SV%. These numbers are definitely not encouraging, and if Budaj does get the start and falters, it wouldn’t be out of the question to see Tokarski get his chance.

This is just an incredibly unfortunate situation for all of Montreal and the rest of the NHL as two of the best goalies in the NHL were set to face off.

Montreal needs to find a way to rally around their goaltenders and clamp down defensively. They suddenly find themselves as huge underdogs, and if they have any chance in this series it will be incumbent for the entire team to step up.