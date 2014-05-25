Kings Take 2-1 Series Lead Over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks failed to take advantage on the power play and as aresult the Los Angeles Kings came out on top in Game 3 of the Western Conference Championship and now hold a 2-1 series lead.

Coming into tonight’s game the Kings’ were of the belief that they should have a 2-0 series lead if not for Corey Crawford in Game 1. Well they are probably feeling that same sentiment after tonight’s game, but for Jonathan Toews this game would have seen a much different outcome.

In the first period Toews was a hound on the puck, he scored two goals. The first came on the penalty kill off a dogged fore-check which forced a Justin Williams turnover; Toews made no mistake on the breakaway. His second of the period was a rebound spot where Toews made a great play off his skate to get the puck up to his stick and in the back of the net.

The Kings did get a goal of their own in the first, Slava Voynov had a laser beam shot find the back of the net through a screened Crawford. The first period ended with the Hawks leading 2-1.

In the second period Jeff Carter would score yet again off a Tanner Pearson pass. Crawford had no chance as the puck didn’t even have time to settle before Carter sealed the deal.

Chicago had a terrible night on the power play, making poor passes and worst decisions. It was a momentum builder for LA and just a short while after a Blackhawk power play it was the youngster Toffoli with a beautiful goal to make it 3-2 LA.

The Los Angeles Kings were dominant early in the second period, but they let their discipline slide and a flurry of Blackhawk power plays gave Chicago some zonetime to create some momentum heading into the third.

The momentum didn’t carry through the intermission though, as it was all Los Angeles early. They brought the play heavy and hard and forced Chicago back on their heels. Crawford came up big early to keep it a 3-2 game. It was a costly penalty by Michael Roszival that would put this one out of reach. Drew Doughty made it 4-3 with under ten minutes to play in the third with a bullet of a shot that Crawford couldn’t stop.

The Kings managed to hold on despite a late flurry by the Blackhawks, which saw Patrick Sharp get a stick on a Nick Leddy shot from the point which made it 4-3. It was too little too late and the Kings now have a 2-1 series lead in this Western Conference Championship. The Blackhawks need to find a way to simplify their power play if they hope to get back into this series. The Kings' have absolutely owned the 5-on-5 play for the most part throughout this series.

Jeff Carter continues to make his case for Conn Smythe consideration with another goal and two assists. He has been incredible throughout these playoffs, but has really stepped up his game in this series.

Darryl Sutter is seemingly putting on a coaching clinic against Joel Quenneville in this series. The Kings have completely bought in to his message and they look unstoppable right now.

Patrick Kane is known for his goal-scoring and he needs to come alive in this series for Chicago to get back into it. He has not played poorly, but he still needs to score to be a true difference maker.

Game Four goes on Monday evening from Los Angeles.