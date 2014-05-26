Tampa Bay Lightning Have Choices In Net

Tampa Bay has always relied heavily on good goaltending to get them into the playoffs. The amazing goaltending of Nikolai Khabibulan got them their first Stanley Cup in 2004. Seven years later, Dwayne Roloson led the Bolts to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final where they would be defeated by the eventual Stanley Cup Champions Boston Bruins. The Bolts fell out of the playoffs the next season, and in the shortened 2012-13 season, they found themselves third last in the league. Goaltending played a great deal in their downfall. The team relied on veteran goaltenders like Dwayne Roloson and Mathieu Garon, but Roloson's best days were behind him and Garon never was a true starting goaltender. Tampa tried to shake things up by adding Cedrick Dejardins to their AHL team and acquiring Anders Lindback in an offseason trade. Then Tampa traded rookie prospect Cory Conacher to the Senators for Ben Bishop. Bishop proved this season that he's a capable goaltender and can take the Lightning to the playoffs. But there's more to this situation.

The Bolts have proven that they know something about drafting players. Players like Ondrej Palat made the Lightning true playoff contenders this season. In 2011, Palat went in the seventh round, 208th overall. This season, Palat was second on the Bolts in scoring (Martin St. Louis included) and is a Calder Trophy Nominee for being the most outstanding rookie. But two other draft picks have caught the eye of the hockey world. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Kristers Gudlevskis have wowed the hockey world. Gudlevskis is widely known for stopping 55 of 57 shots for Team Latvia against Team Canada in the Olympics.

Vasilevskiy has preformed amazing in the KHL and during Russia's run to Gold at the IIHF World Championships. But with Bishop, Gudlevskis, and Vasilevskiy what will the Lightning do?

Tampa has had trouble with backup goaltender Anders Lindback this season. He's played well, but struggled in the playoffs and wasn't always consistent in his time with Tampa. So how could they fix this? Here are some possible solutions.

Let Lindback go and find a veteran backup: With his contract ending this season, the Bolts could just let Lindback walk while they search for a more experienced backup goalie. Lindback only played in one season as a starting goalie and didn't get the Bolts anywhere and likely won't improve anymore while he's with the Bolts. If they choose to part ways with him, the Bolts could search for a more experienced backup goaltender.

Let Lindback go and call up a goalie: As stated above, the Bolts coud just let Lindback go, but this solution is different. As Gudlevskis and Vasilevskiy work on their game in the AHL, the Bolts could call up the other goalie they currently have there: Cedrick Desjardins. This, however, poses a risk: Desjardins has played in less than 10 NHL games and has never played well while in net. He's inexperienced and odds are the Lightning well likely let him go this summer too as his contract is also up.

Keep Lindback until somebody else is ready: This option has a good chance of happening. The Bolts know what they can expect from Lindback and with inexperienced players in the minors, it may be their only option. However they should only sign him to a small contract, perhaps one-two years.

But what does Tampa do with three potential starters? Bishop will stay with the team for a few years until the Bolts are sure that Vasilevskiy or Gudlevskis are ready to take his place. Even then what would the Bolts do? Two starters is great but it costs more and makes little sense to have two men for the same job. The solution may be a trade. It's well known that Lightning GM Steve Yzerman wants to add a tough, veteran defenseman to help the Bolts on the blue line. With young defensemen like Radko Gudas and even Victor Hedman, the Bolts need a good mentor for their defensemen, something they've tried to do by bringing in elder defensemen Eric Brewer and Sami Salo, but as both head toward the final days of their career, the Bolts will look to add another defenseman and trading one of their goalies may be a way to do that. If they decide to trade Vasilevskiy or Gudlevskis, that would benefit whoever's left. The Bolts could then bring their remaining goaltender up to learn from Ben Bishop and eventually take his place.

Goaltending in Tampa has always been a tricky business and is now more than ever. Bishop will no doubt be back as a starter next season and possibly the one after that so the Bolts have plenty of time to work things out and develop their young goaltenders while they do so. But no matter what happens, Tampa's future in net looks bright.