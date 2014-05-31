Blackhawks Win To Force Improbable Game 7

Last night the Chicago Blackhawks gave the entire hockey world a gift when they won Game 6. With a 4-3 victory in Los Angeles the Blackhawks have climbed back from a 3-1 series deficit to force a Game 7 Sunday night in Chicago.

This has been one of the best Playoff series in recent memory for many. Both these teams boast some of the best players in the game, but more importantly the teams themselves are well-oiled machines that make looking hockey one of the most pleasurable experiences on any given night. Both teams employ systems that emphasize puck-possession, a strong forecheck, and using all five players on the ice as a collective unit.

Whenever a weakness presents itself, both teams are capable of immediately capitalizing; the room for error is so minute in this series it is truly remarkable to look. There is no quit from either side. We have seen comebacks mid-game, and now we have seen a series’ comeback from 3-1 by the Blackhawks.

Game 6 brought the intensity level up a notch, as both teams showed their frustrations and hatred for one another. Specifically at the end of the second period when Corey Crawford and Jonathan Quick looked seconds away from the goalie fight the entire hockey world is salivating at seeing right now. Crawford had legitimate arguments for the lack of respect he was receiving throughout the game. He was clearly run behind the net, a big time missed call by the officials, and the Kings were in his grill constantly. It wasn’t until the Blackhawks finally reciprocated in the Kings’ end of the ice that tensions started to reach new heights.

The intrigue of the rising intensity level was only matched by the incredible play from both teams. In the third period it was two goals in under three minutes by the Kings that had all of Los Angeles celebrating a return to the Cup finals. Patrick Kane had a different idea. First he made an incredible no look pass to Duncan Keith who ripped a shot past Quick to tie the game at 3-3. Then with under four minutes to play it was Kane who showed incredible patience, resilence and calm as he carried the puck until he found the perfect shooting lane and put the Blackhawks ahead for good 4-3. Kane finished with two goals and one assist on the night, giving him seven points in the last two games.

"You try to take it upon yourself to try and step up in big situations," Kane said. "But we have a lot of guys that do that. I think with our team and the amount of great players that are on it, it seems like everyone has their time to step up and have the spotlight and be in that moment. There's been numerous guys that have done it. When it's your turn, it's always fun to contribute." (via NHL.com)

The loss means that Los Angeles will take part in their third Game 7 of these Playoffs. If they win Game 7 on Sunday they will be the first team in NHL history to play three Game 7’s en route to the Stanley Cup Finals. This is obviously not the path they would’ve liked to take, but it has fallen upon them and they are ready and willing to take on the challenge.

"We've got to win. There is no other option," Doughty said. "I think we're going to have our best effort of the series next game. All of the guys are going to step up to the plate. Our leaders are going to lead the way. Everyone else is going to follow. We're going to have our best effort." (via NHL.com)

Game 7 on Sunday night will be the culmination of one of the best Playoff series the NHL has ever seen. As fans and viewers we can only hope it goes into triple overtime, as players they hope for a blowout in their favor. Either way, this series has been incredible to look and Game 7 will be no different.