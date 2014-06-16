Bolts Need Experience to be Contenders

The Lightning went through one of the toughest moments that an NHL team can suffer and that was being swept by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs. One of the leading causes of this was inexperience. The Bolts had over ten players make their NHL playoff debut and backup goaltender Anders Lindback who started all four games had never before started a game and certainly wasn't ready for the playoffs.

The Bolts obviously need some experience and during the offseason there will be some numerous chances to pick up experience, especially with big names entering the market. The Bolts don't necesarrily need an extremely talented forward; they already have plenty of them. Having to pay a big contract for another player would just complicate the issue. If they want an experienced forward, they have to get somebody who won't need a large contract. The addition of Valterri Filppula last season was good, it brought a valuable contribution to make up for the loss of Vincent Lecavalier. And getting Ryan Callahan this season was good as well but Callahan will become a Costless Agent on July 1st if Tampa doesn't resign him. Signing him would be a good move as he has had a large amount of playoff time in his tenure with the Rangers. But if he requests a large amount of money like he reportedly did with the Rangers, the Bolts shouldn't go for it. The Lightning could also go for any other forwards that may become Costless Agents this summer like Michal Handzus who won't be resigned by the Blackhawks.

But offense isn't as big as defense for this young Tampa team. The Lightning have several promising defenseman like Radko Gudas and Victor Hedman but these young stars need somebody to mentor them. The Lightning have tried to bring in some elder defenseman to help out in recent years, but they need more. Sami Salo is one of the d-men they brought in but his best days are behind him and he doesn't have the speed needed in today's hockey world. The Bolts also got defenseman like Eric Brewer and Mattias Ohlund. Brewer is promising and can compete for a few more years but it's safe to say Ohlund isn't needed, since he hasn't played a hockey game in two seaons and with his age likely never will again. The Bolts need to get one or two more blueliners who know the business and can help guide Tampa's youngsters. The Bolts may need to trade somebody to do this but unfortunetly that may have to happen.

Finally, the Lightning could use some help in net. This doesn't mean looking for a starter because Ben Bishop is more then ready for this task. What they need is an experienced backup. Now whether they'll be able to get one or not is another question entirely because there aren't many available. Martin Brodeur is perhaps the clear choice but there will be many teams lining up to get him. This isn't something Tampa should stress over, but it's certainly something to consider.

Tampa Bay could use some experience, and with Martin St. Louis no longer on the team, Ryan Callahan's uncertain future and a young team, they need it now more than ever. But with a few careful offseason moves, they could return next year as a serious Stanley Cup contender.