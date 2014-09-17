Senators And Methot Deal Close?

Ottawa, CN -- The Ottawa Senators have had a pretty busy offseason thus far. After the departure of captain, Jason Spezza this past offseason, the Senators were able to have some more cap space to re-sign some of their expring players.

Now, the Senators' roster is just about finalized but there are still two core players' whose futures is very much in the air. Those players are Ottawa native, Marc Methot, and goal-scoring winger, Bobby Ryan. The Senators have been limited with their spending over the past few years, but owner, Eugene Melnyk will have to empty his wallet in order to re-sign these two players.

Methot is entering the final year of his contract and has expressed that he would like to earn a contract similar to the one Brooks Orpik earned in Washington this offseason (5yrs/$5.5 million).

Don Brennan of the Ottawa Sun wrote an article on the current status of both parties and both parties are apparently just $300,000 apart from a done deal.

However, this isn't necessarily a good thing apparently according to Don Brennan:

"Entering the final season on a contract that has a $3 million cap hit and pays him a $3.75 million salary, Methot, an Ottawa native, is willing to sign up long term for what he feels is a "hometown discount."

But after GM Bryan Murray told TSN's Bob McKenzie he'd trade Methot rather than lose him to costless agency, Methot's agent, Ottawa lawyer Larry Kelly, was taken aback to hear Murray and the two sides are not "in the same ball park right now.""

Ottawa seems to have pondered on a trade involving Methot if a deal cannot get done, which certainly raises an eyebrow on what will happen with Bobby Ryan who is also entering the final year of his contract as well.

Methot has publicly stated that he does not want to leave Ottawa as it's his hometown and he loves the team, fans, and family:

"I don't want a trade," said Methot. "Everyone knows, it's not a secret I want to play here. I'd been lying if I said otherwise. It's a treat to be able to play in front of my family and my friends. I've always got a ton of positive support from all the fans. Everyone loves I'm from the area and whatnot. I'm happy here. You're playing in Canada and it's fun."

Marc Methot loves Ottawa, and the Senators need him on a defense that is in dire need of his defensive presence. Can the Senators and Methot reach an agreement? From the looks of it, it seems promising that the Senators will have Methot locked up on a long-term deal by the beginning of the season. However, anything can change in the NHL, especially in Ottawa.

