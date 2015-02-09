Dallas Stars Net Big Win in Madison Square Garden

Less than 24 hours after dropping a game they needed to win in Buffalo, the Dallas Stars were back on the ice against one of the tougher teams in the East and the reigning East Champions, the New York Rangers. This time, the Stars were drastically outshot but came through with a 3-2 win in overtime.

In the first period, both teams only managed five shots and neither scored. In the second, Jason Spezza scored in a 5 on 3, with Marc Staal and Dan Boyle both in the sin bin. Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg assisted. The Stars led most of the period, but with just over four minutes left in the second Carl Hagelin scored his 11th goal of the season on a tip in, being in the right area at the right time in front of the net. He was assisted by Kevin Hayes and Kevin Klein. Less than three minutes later Erik Cole gave the Stars the lead back with his 14th goal of the season, assisted by Jason Spezza and Ales Hemsky.

In the third, the Rangers drastically outshot the Stars; but couldn’t get anything past Kari Lehtonen until he made one crucial mistake—playing the puck too aggressively, he left his net a few feet, got the puck out but the Rangers quickly got it back and Chris Kreider put his 12th goal of the season past Lehtonen, assisted by Mats Zucarello. It was set up by a delay of game penalty by Klingberg who sent the puck over the glass.

Just over a minute into the overtime period, Hemsky drilled the deciding goal past Cam Talbot for his ninth goal of the season. He was assisted by Jyrki Jokipakka and Jason Spezza. It was an odd man rush for the Stars and he got a perfect pass in the high slot and put it home.

This win gives the Stars 56 points on the season and elevates them back to 5th in the Central, tied with Minnesota, five points outside of the playoff picture. The Rangers picked up a point and sit at 65, one point behind Washington for third in the Metropolitan. Still, they sit just four points behind the Islanders for first place in the division.

Both teams will be in action next on Tuesday night. Dallas continues their northeast road trip in Boston while the Rangers will head to Toronto to take on the struggling Maple Leafs.