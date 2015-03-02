Lightning Deal Gudas, Draft Picks To Flyers For Coburn

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired defenseman Braydon Coburn over night for defenseman Radko Gudas, a first-round draft pick and a third-round draft pick in the deep 2015 NHL Draft.

Tampa Bay holds two first round draft picks, the first being their own and the second being acquired from the New York Rangers. If the Lightning make the playoffs, the Flyers will get Tampa Bay's original draft pick. But if the Lightning failed to make the postseason and won the first selection in the draft lottery, they would retain the pick and the Flyers would in turn receive Tampa's other first round pick.

Coburn, 30, has a goal and eight assists through 39 games with Philadelphia this season. He has 37 goals and 166 points to accompany 504 penalty minutes in 614 regular season games with the Atlanta Thrashers and Flyers.

Gudas, 24, has two goals and three assists along with 34 penalty minutes in 31 games with Tampa this season but has been out and likely will be out until mid-April due to a knee injury. Gudas has seven goals and 32 points in his 126 game stint with the Lightning. He was selected 66th overall by the Lightning in the 2010 NHL Draft. Gudas' hard-hitting playing style makes him the perfect fit for the Flyers who have become famous for such players.