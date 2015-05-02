Chicago Blackhawks Survive Furious Minnesota Wild Rally

The Blackhawks survived a double overtime game in game one of the first round against the Nashville Predators, but the start of round two was as intense as the end of the start of round one as Chicago survived 4-3.

Just 1:15 into the game Brandon Saad scored his third goal of the playoffs, with Marian Hossa on the assist, to start a huge opening period from the Blackhawks. Patrick Kane scored his third of the playoffs to put Chicago up 2-0, with Brad Richards and Antoine Vermette on the assists. Marcus Kruger netted his first of the postseason just over two minutes after Kane scored to put Chicago up 3-0. Andrew Shaw and Duncan Keith picked up the helpers. Surprisingly, Minnesota actually outshot Chicago in the period 13-8.

As dominant as Chicago was in the first, the Wild came out with that much fury in the second. Just 1:21 into the period Jason Zucker scored his second goal of the playoffs with Thomas Vanek on the assist. Michal Rozival was called for a hold, first power play chance for the Wild just over three minutes later. Zach Parise took advantage with his fourth goal of the postseason, assisted by Vanek and Mikko Koivu. Just over four minutes after that, Mikael Granlund scored his second goal of the playoffs, with Parise on the assist, to even the game at three.

Nearly 10 minutes passed before the deciding goal was scored, which was an eternity for goal breaks in this game. But Teuvo Teravainen scored his first playoff goal for the Blackhawks to put them up 4-3 and seal the game for the home team. Surprisingly, neither team could get on the board in the third after seven goals were scored in the first two periods.

The teams were even in nearly all aspects, Chicago slightly outshot the Wild 35-33, got eight takeaways to Minnesota’s seven and won 33 face-offs to 26 for the Wild.

Devan Dubnyk continued to be inconsistent in his first playoff run, allowing four goals on 35 shots for a save percentage of just .886. Corey Crawford was not much better at .909.

Game two will be Sunday at 8:30 ET.