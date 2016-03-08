Haunted: Lightning chased out of Philadelphia by a Ghost

The Lightning had been the hottest team in the Eastern Conference coming into their match up with the Flyers, having won a franchise record nine straight games to jump into first in their division and second in the East. On the other hand, the Flyers  felt they needed a win tonight to stay in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs, being four points back of the Detroit Red Wings who sat in the second and final Wild Card spot. It was Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas' first game against his former team.

Gudas had two goals and four points in the Flyer 6-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday night. Former Flyers defenseman and current Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (who Gudas was dealt for) did not play due to an injury. The Flyers were also playing without Jakub Voracek. These two teams had only met one time prior to tonight this season, a 3-2 Lightning win. The Bolts won it off of a two goal effort by Jason Garrison which saw him get the game winner in overtime, the first ever 3-on-3 overtime in NHL history.

First Period

Before the game was two minutes old, the Lightning quickly foun themselves on the penalty kill thanks to a Jason Garrison holding penalty. Tampa Bay managed a successful kill and just shortly after, Ondrej Palat opened the scoring, netting one past Flyers netminder Steve Mason. Lightning defenseman Slater Koekkoek got the primary assist on the goal, his first ever National Hockey League point. Tampa Bay however continued to give the Flyers every chance to tie it as the Bolts took three more penalties in the period.

A horrible turnover by Lightning defenseman Matt Carle also nearly resulted in a goal. Wayne Simmonds almost cashed in on the chance but Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made a great sliding play to stop the 2-on-0 chance for Philly. The first period ended with the Flyers having a 9-3 shot advantage.

Second Period

An early man-advantage in the second period yielded nothing but frustration for the Bolts as did most of the period. Philadelphia poured it on in the second period, tallying a total of 22 shots to Tampa Bay's six. The Flyers managed to tie the game off a chance in ront of Tampa Bay's net. Vladislav Namestnikov accidently kicked the puck right to the stick of Shayne Ghostisbehere who buried it behind a falling Andrei Vasilevskiy to even the score at 1-1. Tampa Bay surprisingly challenged the goal but it was proved to be a good goal and play resumed.