Detroit Red Wings re-up Riley Sheahan and Brian Lashoff

The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed both forward Riley Sheahan and defenseman Brian Lashoff to new deals. These signings are the first of many personnel decisions Ken Holland and the front office will make over the second half of June. With the draft approaching and free agency soon after that, expect the Wings to announce several personnel moves in the coming days. The NHL buyout period has officially started as of 5pm on June 15th. That will end at 5pm on June 30th. Will any Red Wings get bought out?

Details relating to the contracts

Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reported that Lashoff's new deal is a one-year deal, at $650,000 (NHL)/$250,000 (AHL). Lashoff had 16 points in 74 games last season for the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins. Brian Lashoff will provide defensive depth for the organization and help to ease the likes of Joe Hicketts, Dan Renouf and maybe even Vili Saarijarvi into bigger roles. Lashoff provides veteran leadership and is able to fill in up in the NHL if need be. This makes a one-year deal beneficial for both sides.

Brian Lashoff (Photo Via The Associate Press)

Multiple sources have reported the bridge deal the Red Wings have reached with forward Riley Sheahan. The deal is a two-year deal at $2,075,000 per. This is a good deal for both sides, made easier by Sheahan taking a step back this past season. Sheahan is still a very promising player, who the Wings will expect to step up into a bigger role this next season and beyond. Sheahan is expected to improve on a 14-11-25 season through 81 games this past season, after posting 36 points in 79 games during the 2014-2015 season. With Pavel Datsyuk expected to leave the NHL to play the rest of his career in the KHL, many expect Sheahan to slot in as the second center. That would be barring any future moves of course.