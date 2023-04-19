Kings rally to defeat Oilers in Game 1 on Iafallo overtime winner

Alex Iafallo scored 9:19 into overtime to help the Los Angeles Kings rally past the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 1 of their Western Conference First Round series at Rogers Place.

Anze Kopitar had the game-tying goal as well as three assists and Adrian Kempe scored twice in the third period while Joonas Korpisalo made 37 saves for the Pacific Division's third seed.

"I think it was more timely goes than just relying on the power play", said Kopitar. "Tonight was no different, getting the tying goal very late and then the winning goal in OT.

"You're down two and you can pretty much change the whole momentum of the game with one shot. [Kempe] got us going, and we were able to roll from there."

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and Evan Bouchard also scored for Edmonton, the second seed in the Pacific. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves in his playoff debut after leading the NHL in wins by a rookie goaltender with 29.

"It's frustrating, but we've got to be more mature than that", Drasaitl said. "It's a 3-1 game and [there's] eight minutes left or whatever, so we've got to lock that down."

The Oilers nearly won it less than two minutes into the overtime on a goal by Derek Ryan, but after review, his stick was deemed to be above the crossbar on a redirection of a Ryan McLeod shot.

"When you've got a two-goal lead heading into the third period, you've got to be playing somewhat of a decent game", Bouchard said. "When you go into a third period up two goals, you've got to find a way to close it out and win it.

"It's a long series, that's why you've got seven games. I think we've got to learn from this definitely and be ready for the next game."

Kings rally from 3-1 deficit to stun Oilers in series opener

Draisaitl opened the scoring less than seven minutes into the game as his shot from inside the left circle beat Korpisalo and Bouchard made it 2-0 with a snap shot from the slot with Edmonton on a 5-on-3 power play.

Kempe cut the Oilers lead in half just 52 seconds into the third period on a backhand from between the circles, but picked up a loose puck in front of the net and scored his second of the game.

That's when Los Angeles began their comeback. Kempe again made it a one-goal game with a wrist shot from the right circle and with the Kings on a power play, Kopitar tied it with 17 seconds left, punching it under Skinner.

"Kopitar is obviously one of the best leaders out there", Kempe said. "He takes charge when he is out there, and we were talking after the first period we weren't really happy with the way our line was playing after the first.

"Kopi took charge in the second period ... obviously we scored a couple of goals, and he had four points."

In overtime, Iafallo won it with a one-timer from between the faceoff circles after a pass from Viktor Arvidsson.

"I was just trying to get lost; we have a lot of good players that can make good passes", said Iafallo. "I was just in the middle there and trying to find a good spot.

"[Kopitar] had it on the wall and got it down to 'Arvi' and I was just trying to get in a good spot past the defenseman and he was able to make that pass to me, and I just hammered it home."