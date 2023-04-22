Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 3

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Score!
How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets game for NHL?
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, y NHL TV
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Winnipeg Jets
For the Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 67 points, product of 28 goals and 39 assists in 69 games played.
Key player - Vegas Golden Knights
In Winnipeg Jets, the presence of Kyle Connor stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 81 points, product of 32 goals and 49 assists in 84 games played.
Last starting lineup - Winnipeg Jets
Well, it's one for the money,— x - Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 21, 2023
Two for the show,
Three to get ready,
Now GO JETS GO!
Here are your @PlayNowManitoba lines and starting lineup! pic.twitter.com/PKMIypLTuA
Last starting lineup - Vegas Golden Knights
April 21, 2023
Winnipeg Jets
The WInnipeg Jets have a great opportunity to tip the balance in their favor in the series. After losing the second game, they will have two games at home to try to take a step forward to qualify for the next round and to do so, they will have to regain the authority they showed in the first game.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Vegas Golden Knights come to this game motivated after winning the second game of the series, where they were also impressive, something they lacked in the first game. Now they have a difficult challenge: to win at least one of the two away games.