Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 3
Image: NHL

11:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets live game, as well as the latest information from the Canada Life Centre.
10:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets of April 22nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 4:00 PM on TBS, TNT, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, y NHL TV
Spain: 10:00 PM on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 4:00 PM on Star + and NHL TV

10:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Winnipeg Jets

For the Vegas Golden Knights, the presence of Jack Eichel stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 67 points, product of 28 goals and 39 assists in 69 games played.

10:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Vegas Golden Knights

In Winnipeg Jets, the presence of Kyle Connor stands out. The 26-year-old is the team's best offensive player so far this season with 81 points, product of 32 goals and 49 assists in 84 games played.

10:35 AM2 hours ago

Last starting lineup - Winnipeg Jets

10:30 AM2 hours ago

Last starting lineup - Vegas Golden Knights

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Winnipeg Jets

The WInnipeg Jets have a great opportunity to tip the balance in their favor in the series. After losing the second game, they will have two games at home to try to take a step forward to qualify for the next round and to do so, they will have to regain the authority they showed in the first game.

10:20 AM2 hours ago

Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights come to this game motivated after winning the second game of the series, where they were also impressive, something they lacked in the first game. Now they have a difficult challenge: to win at least one of the two away games.

10:15 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Canada Life Centre

The Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets game will be played at the Canada Life Centre, located in the city of Winnipeg, in the province of Manitoba, Canada. This venue, inaugurated in 2004, has a capacity for 16,345 spectators.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Vegas Golden Knights vs Winnipeg Jets Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match.
