Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 4
Tune in here Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning live game, as well as the latest information from the Amalie Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and VAVEL's coverage commentary.
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning live on TV, your option is TBS.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning game for NHL?

This is the start time of the game Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning of April 24th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on TBS y NHL TV
Spain: 1:30 AM (April 25) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV

Key player - Tampa Bay Lightning

For the Tampa Bay Lightning, Corey Perry stands out. The 37-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with five points, product of two goals and three assists in three games played. For the season, he has 30 points (14 goals and 16 assists) in 84 games played.

Key player - Toronto Maple Leafs

For the Toronto Maple Leafs, the presence of Mitchell Marner stands out. The 25-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with eight points, the product of two goals and six assists in three games played. For the season, he has 107 points (32 goals and 75 assists) in 83 games played.

Possible Lineup - Tampa Bay Lightning

88- Vasilevski

48- Perbix

77- Hedman

86- Kucherov

21- Point

91- Steamkos

Possible Lineup - Toronto Maple Leafs

35- Samsonov

78- Brodie T.J.

22- McCabe

16- Marner

34- Matthews

19- Jarnkrok

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning come to this game with the pressure and obligation to get a positive result in this match, since they have no margin for error and to continue defending their crown, they will have to win to extend the series at least to a sixth game.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the advantage in the series after winning the third game in overtime. The team has a very good feeling, as they will have the opportunity to tilt the series on their side to define it in the next game, where they will be the home team. However, the opponent they have in front of them will not make the task easy.

The match will be played at the Amalie Arena

The Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning match will be played at the Amalie Arena, located in the city of Tampa, in the state of Florida, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 1996, has a capacity for 21,500 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NHL 2022-23 match: Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
