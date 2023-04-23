Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs | Game 4

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Score!
How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: NHL TV
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning game for NHL?
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Chile: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on TBS y NHL TV
Spain: 1:30 AM (April 25) on Movistar + and NHL TV
Mexico: 5:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Paraguay: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Peru: 6:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Venezuela: 7:30 PM on Star + and NHL TV
Key player - Tampa Bay Lightning
For the Tampa Bay Lightning, Corey Perry stands out. The 37-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with five points, product of two goals and three assists in three games played. For the season, he has 30 points (14 goals and 16 assists) in 84 games played.
Key player - Toronto Maple Leafs
For the Toronto Maple Leafs, the presence of Mitchell Marner stands out. The 25-year-old is the team's best offensive player in the postseason with eight points, the product of two goals and six assists in three games played. For the season, he has 107 points (32 goals and 75 assists) in 83 games played.
Possible Lineup - Tampa Bay Lightning
88- Vasilevski
48- Perbix
77- Hedman
86- Kucherov
21- Point
91- Steamkos
Possible Lineup - Toronto Maple Leafs
35- Samsonov
78- Brodie T.J.
22- McCabe
16- Marner
34- Matthews
19- Jarnkrok
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning come to this game with the pressure and obligation to get a positive result in this match, since they have no margin for error and to continue defending their crown, they will have to win to extend the series at least to a sixth game.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have the advantage in the series after winning the third game in overtime. The team has a very good feeling, as they will have the opportunity to tilt the series on their side to define it in the next game, where they will be the home team. However, the opponent they have in front of them will not make the task easy.