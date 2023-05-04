Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Panthers vs Maple Leafs live from the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs live for the 2022-2023 NHL Playoff duel, as well as the most recent information that emerges from the Scotiabank Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Panthers vs Maple Leafs online and live from the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Spain: 00 hours in NHL League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on ESPN, NHL League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Mitchell Marner, a must see player!
The Toronto forward is leading the team offensively and is the top point generator and assister with 99 points, 69 assists and 30 goals on the season. The Toronto star has connected very well with William Nylander and has made the team fit in better and better in all possible aspects. He is a very important part of the positive streak in team victories and one of those responsible for the squad will qualify for the postseason. Marner, in addition to being a great assister, is also a good scorer, being the team's second highest scorer, which is why the offense is led by him.
How does the Maple Leafs get here?
The Maple Leafs come into this matchup between the two teams after finishing in second place in the NHL's Atlantic Division. Mitchell Marner and Willam Nylander are the team leaders in points, goals and assists so far this season. The team has found a very interesting dynamic playing with the same base that it had last season, in addition to the addition of good starting players such as Ilya Samsonov and Auston Matthews. With a record of 50 wins and 21 losses, they finished the regular season as sub-leaders in the Atlantic division and seek to get back into the Stanley Cup semifinals, for this, the team will seek to win the series at home and continue their road to the title. Those from Toronto arrive after leaving out one of last year's finalists with a score of 6-2 in the series.
Matthew Tkachuk, a must see player!
The Florida forward is leading the team offensively as best point generator and best assister with 109 points, 40 goals and 69 assists so far this season. The Panthers star is back on the ice and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting for the ticket to the next round of the Eastern Conference. The combination of the center with Carter Verhaeghe, the team's top scorer, has generated a great offense for those from Florida. Undoubtedly, the connection between both players is bearing fruit for a team that is not a favorite but could surprise and advance in the round.
How does the Panthers arrive?
The Florida team arrives at a great moment after finishing the regular season in fourth place in the Atlantic Division in the NHL and ensuring to start the road to the Stanley Cup on the road. One of the factors that benefited the team the most was the great closure that players like Carter Verhaeghe and Sergei Bobrovsky had, the level of these added to the great season of Matthew Tkachuk with which the team finished in fourth place in the Division Atlantic of the Eastern Conference with a record of 42 wins and 32 losses. Those from Florida arrive after leaving out the great favorite for the title in 7 games.
Where's the game?
The Scotiabank Arena located in the city of Toronto will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for the 2022-2023 NHL Stanley Cup title. This stadium has a capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Florida Panthers vs Toronto Maple Leafs game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs. The meeting will take place at the Scotiabank Arena, at 7:00 p.m.