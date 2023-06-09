Game 3 Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NHL Finals Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers live corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Finals duel, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the FLA Live Arena. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Golden Knights vs Panthers online and live from the 2022-2023 NHL Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Vegas Golden Knights vs Florida Panthers game in various countries:
Argentina: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Bolivia: 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Brazil: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Chile: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
USA (ET): 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Spain: 00 hours in NHL League Pass
Mexico: 17 hours on ESPN, NHL League Pass
Paraguay: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Peru: 18 hours in NHL League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NHL League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NHL League Pass
Jack Eichel, a must see player!
The Las Vegas center is leading the team on offense and is the leading point generator and scorer with 66 points, 39 assists and 27 goals on the season. The veteran has connected very well with Jonathan Marchessault and has made the team fit in better and better in all possible aspects. He is a very important part of the team's positive streak of victories and one of those responsible for the team's qualify for the postseason. Eichel, in addition to being a great assister, is also a good scorer, being the team's second highest scorer, which is why the offense is led by him.
How does the Golden Knights arrive?
The Golden Knights come to this matchup between the two teams after finishing in first place in the NHL's Pacific Division. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault are the team leaders in points, goals and assists so far this season. The team has found a very interesting dynamic playing with the same base it had last season, plus the addition of good starting players like Chandler Stephenson. With a record of 51 wins and 22 losses, they finished the regular season at the top of the Pacific division and seek to get back into the Stanley Cup semifinals, for this, the team will seek to win the series at home and continue his way to the title.
Matthew Tkachuck, a must see player!
The Florida forward is leading the team offensively as best point generator and best assister with 109 points, 40 goals and 69 assists so far this season. The Panthers star is back on the ice and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be fighting for the ticket to the next round of the Eastern Conference. The combination of the center with Carter Verhaeghe, the team's top scorer, has generated a great offense for those from Florida. Undoubtedly, the connection between both players is bearing fruit for a team that is not a favorite but could surprise and advance in the round.
How does the Panthers get here?
The Florida team arrives at a great moment after finishing the regular season in fourth place in the Atlantic Division in the NHL and ensuring to start the road to the Stanley Cup on the road. One of the factors that benefited the team the most was the great closure that players like Carter Verhaeghe and Sergei Bobrovsky had, the level of these added to the great season of Matthew Tkachuk with which the team finished in fourth place in the Division Atlantic of the Eastern Conference with a record of 42 wins and 32 losses. Those from Florida arrive after leaving out the great favorite for the title in 7 games.
Where's the game?
The FLA Live Arena located in the city of Sunrise will host this duel between two teams that are fighting for the 2022-2023 NHL Stanley Cup title. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1998.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NHL Finals. The meeting will take place at the FLA Live Arena, at 8:00 p.m.