Mexico City Grand Prix 2022: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch Formula 1

The Grid!
This is how the classification for this edition of the Mexico City Grand Prix was defined. Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will be the first 3 to start, while Sergio "Checo" Peréz will start in fourth position. Max Verstappen's time was 1:19.22 minutes to finish leading the race today, here are the rest of the starting positions:
Looking for second place!
After the world champion was defined, all the spotlights have turned to the battle between Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc for second place. Red Bull has been proclaimed champion of the Constructors' World Championship and Verstappen of the Drivers' World Championship, now, the Austrian team will look for Checo Pérez to finish in second place in the Constructors' World Championship to ensure the best year in the history of the team in Formula 1 At the moment, the Monegasque is in second place with 267 points, while the Mexican follows closely with 265 points. The battle for second place has been very close as these have concluded with only one position difference in the last 3 grands prix. Leclerc has not won since the Austrian Grand Prix in July, while Checo claimed victory at the Singapore Grand Prix in early October. The Mexican Grand Prix is the great opportunity for Sergio Pérez to take advantage of the local situation to retake second place and take advantage with 2 more races before the end. Sergio Pérez will start in fourth position, while Charles Leclerc will do so in seventh, if he stays like this until the end, Checo would retake second place and have a 4-point advantage.
Battle for fifth!
Another area to watch is the fight for fifth place between Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton, the Spaniard is in fifth place in the drivers' table with 202 points, while the Briton is close with 198 points. Hamilton will start in third position while Sainz will do so in fifth, if these positions are maintained at the end of the 2022 Mexico City Grand Prix, the Briton would tie the Spaniard and everything would remain to be defined in the Brazilian and Arabian Grand Prix Saudi for the fifth position in the Drivers' World Championship. Carlos Sainz has left many points by failing to finish the last two Grand Prix due to failures in his car.
Renewal until 2025
In the week Formula 1 announced that the Mexico City Grand Prix was renewed until 2025. On this, Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1 commented “Every year the race attracts a large number of passionate fans, and the atmosphere is amazing, and I know everyone will be excited by this news.” Between 2015 and 2021, the event generated more than $2.443 million dollars in economic activity and created 57,080 jobs, in addition to generating an economic benefit for the region.
Where’s the race?
The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez located in Mexico City will host this race between the Formula 1 teams that seek to close the 2022 championship in a good way. This circuit has a capacity for 110,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1959. It also has 17 curves and a length of 4,304 kilometers.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix, corresponding to date 20 of Formula 1 2022. The race will take place at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, at 4:00 p.m.