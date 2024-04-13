Sam Mayer wins the Xfinity Series race at Texas by 0.002 seconds

A photo finish seals the deal in Texas

Sam Mayer has won the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway by a scarcely believable 0.002 seconds ahead of the owner-driver Ryan Sieg.

Sieg was chased down late in the race after a caution was brought out by the #91 Chevrolet of Kyle Weatherman and the #15 Ford of Hailie Deegan.

Mayer overtook his adversary through turns one and two on the last lap, however he went deep into turn three which allowed his rival to sneak inside.

The pair banged doors coming to the line and the #1 took the win by an inch, bringing JR Motorsports their first victory of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Sam Mayer, driver of the #1 Carolina Carports Chevrolet, celebrates with a burnout after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 13, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Mayer said: "We've had to fight the amount of adversity we had this year, it took a lot to win.

"It took every ounce in me to do that today.

"My spotter Kevin Moses won me that race because he told me that using the bottom line through turns three and four were better, so props to him!"

Mayer took his fifth Xfinity Series win and $100,000 for being the highest placed driver in the Dash4Cash challenge.

Meanwhile, Sieg took his third career runner-up finish in the second tier, having previously finished second in the fall Talladega race in 2020, and at Iowa in 2017.

Ryan Sieg, driver of the #39 Sci Aps Ford, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on April 13, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Close but no cigar for Sieg

He said: "Ah, it sucks!

"We had a really good car, then I got tight and tried to change my line and started falling back.

"I saw [Mayer] coming, I was doing all I could do, then at the end I was trying to run him into the wall!

"I was trying to win the race, but we were so close, and it sucks because I've been in second too many times before.

"But it's a good thing, we were running in the top five so we just need to clean up a few things and a win will come."

"We've got to keep fighting because we're right there, just got to keep it up and we'll have our SciAps Ford in victory lane soon."

Both Mayer and Sieg will race in the Dash4Cash next week at Talladega, along with this week's Stage One and Two winner, Justin Allgaier, and also AJ Allmendinger.