Two Italian strikers could be on their way to MLS

A report out of Italy indicates that two big names from the Italian Serie A may be on their way to the United States in 2014. Transfer ace Gianluca Di Marzio has broken the news that both Fabio Quagliarella and Alberto Gilardino are lined up for a potential move to MLS. The players share the same agent, Beppe Bozzo, who is currently in New York City to discuss the transfers with several clubs.

There are no guarantees that foreign players can come in and make an instant impact in MLS, but these two have impressive pedigrees. Gilardino is amongst the top 20 goalscorers in Serie A history and could be Mario Balotelli's back up at the World Cup in Brazil next summer. Quagliarella has scored two goals in the Champions League this season for Juventus but faces tough competition from Carlos Tévez, Fernando Llorente, and Mirko Vučinić.

Gilardino has been linked with the Montreal Impact in the past and now Quagliarella looks to be in the mix as well. Di Marzio reports that Bozzo will travel to Toronto tomorrow, where the Impact will be taking on Toronto FC. Montreal is a likely destination as they currently have Italian players Marco Di Vaio, Alessandro Nesta, and Mateo Ferrari under contract, as well as forward Daniele Paponi on loan from Bologna. Toronto FC have also been reportedly monitoring Gilardino and Bozzo may use the match between the two Canadian sides to increase the interest in his clients.

It appears that of the two players, Gilardino would be more likely to make the move. Quagliarella turned down an offer from Qatari side Al Gharafa this summer and seems reluctant to move to a lower profile league than Serie A just yet. It's not yet clear what other clubs may be interested, but both strikers would likely fill a DP slot for whichever club they land at.

Gilardino and Quagliarella's futures have been linked several times recently, with Genoa and Juventus rejecting respective offers from West Ham this summer. The two players were also close to a move in a three team striker swap between Juventus, Genoa, and Roma which involved Marco Borriello as the third player, but the deal collapsed on the last day of transfer period.

If either or both of the two move to MLS, Di Marzio reports that the intention is a January signing with the transfer being concluded in June.