CONCACAF Champions League: Really Worth It?

Before we begin, let's take a moment to enjoy the last second goal scored by rookie player Cameron Porter to give the Montreal Impact a series win against Liga MX side CF Pachuca:

What a goal. Well taken goal from a young player in a huge moment. Now that we've seen that goal, let's get down to business about the, well, the business of CONCACAF Champions League.

First, a bit of recent history. The tournament used to be called the Champions Cup, which involved a pair of Mexican and MLS teams, alongside the top Central American and Carribbean sides for a simple knockout, home and away tournament. Eight teams playing their games over a few months in the spring. The tournament expanded with pressure from MLS in the form of SuperLiga and the rest of the region wanting to get into the tournament to make some of that money and improve their sides.

Champions League was formed with 4 team groups, starting in the fall and the final in the spring. After numerous complaints from clubs and leagues across the region, it was slimmed down into its current form to ease the committments. It should be noted that the only reason this tournament exists in its current form is that CONCACAF subsidizes much of it. Teams are given stipends for travel costs, including hotels and what have you. Without the backing of the confederation, this tournament couldn't exist as most clubs don't have the financial resources to compete.

When it comes to Major League Soccer teams, there are no excuses anymore for not winning the competition. Perhaps in the early years of this tournament, there was a bit of niavete on their part, leading to many poor results. After so many years, though, that is no longer an excuse. The scheduling isn't a valid excuse either. CONCACAF has already tweaked the schedule as much as they can, but won't make any more drastic changes to help out one league whose calendar is different than the rest of the region's. When the quarterfinal series begins, teams need to prepare themselves appropriately. The financial disparity isn't an issue either. There is no question that Liga MX squads are much deeper than anyone else, but they aren't so much better that they are impossible to beat.

A major fault in the Champions League is the low financial ceiling for this tournament, which is a reflection of the region. There are three solid federations that can provide great financial help for this tournament, while the others range from solid to no support. Contrast that to the European counterpart and it's easy to see why the financials don't quite match up across the pond. The more money available to the clubs means that those clubs can create deeper, better rosters. With a purse of around $1 million for the winner, it just can't compare to other tournaments in the world. While the rewards for teams in the knock-out rounds can increase over time, it won't increase so much more than it currently is.

Specifically relating to MLS, there seems to be a belief amongst fans that winning this tournament will somehow make the league better, either financially or via respect amongst fans who have turned their nose up on the league previously. The chance to face a European or South American opponent in the Club World Cup is another reason bandied around to legitimize the Champions League. While the Club World Cup does provide a healthy purse, the chance to play such opponents won't suddenly turn European or South American or what have you fans into MLS fans.

What the Champions League has done is to help establish scouting networks with Central American and Carribbean sides to move top talent from those clubs to MLS, and that is likely to continue. A big example of this movement is the Houston Dynamo purchasing a pair of players from Honduras' Olimpia, while taking another on loan in the form of Oscar Garcia, Alex Lopez and Luis Garrido. Another advantage of the Champions League is the allocation money provided by MLS to clubs qualifyng for the tournament, plus another reward for making it to the knockout round. While neither amount is enough to be a game changer, it is enough to add a quality player to the roster.

What MLS needs to do to increase its footprint domestically and interntionally to increase the quality of the roster via enhanced revenues, which CONCACAF isn't capable of providing. Another key part for the league is to develop quality international players for quality national teams around the world. Provide quality enough American and Canadian players to make those two teams, specifically, more competitive across all age brackets internationally. The league needs to develop enough talent year over year to become a selling league.

Champions League features little into any of that.

There is a caveat to all of this, which is if performing well in Champions League is a prerequisite for entry in the Copa Libertadores, South America's club championship, than winning our tournament and constantly dominating the group stage becomes hugely important. That is a tournament worth throwing the bank at, despite the huge logistical issues inherent in MLS joining. The Copa has done a lot to improve Liga MX sides over the years as they expand their presence down south. With the contacts, scouting and respect they have garnered, Liga MX has become one of the top leagues in all of the Americas.

None of this is to say that Champions League isn't enjoyable, or should be ignored. Quite the opposite. It's an incredibly fun tournament filled with historic clubs from across the region with proud histories worth learning about. These teams are stacked with entertaining players, many of whom might make their way into MLS, Liga MX or Europe as a result of their performance in this tournament. It's just not a viable way for MLS, or it's clubs, to grow.