Chuck Blazer: Undercover Agent

As if the FIFA news couldn't get even more absurd, the nature and depth of informing former FIFA Vice President Chuck Blazer did can only be true because it really happened. Not even in fiction would anyone make this stuff up. Blazer was crucial in growing the game in CONCACAF, using his influence in Zurich, as well as no small amount of business acumen, to bring in huge amounts of sponsorships.

Of course Blazer was absolutely corrupt. His rule of taking 10% of everything he worked on, no matter how tangentially, allowed him to amass an incredible amount of wealth that he never reported to the IRS. He also manipulated sponsors and TV deals to benefit himself and others.

Blazer also went undercover to spy for the FBI.

His tenure as a spy began in 2011 while he still sat on FIFA's prestigious Executive Committee before being forced out in the Mohammed bin Hammam scandal that rocked CONCACAF in 2012. In a closed judicial session in Brooklyn, Blazer pled guilty to 10 counts of corruption ranging from bribery to tax evasion and so forth. In order to avoid jail time, Blazer promised to pay more than $11 million in fines as well as going undercover and testifying against his former co-workers.

The time period Blazer was spying for the FBI was an interesting one as it was the crucial time after the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding was finished and the pressure was building on FIFA. As a member of the ExCo, Blazer would know about the vote trading, buying and political maneuverings that went on involving those votes.

One example of this was the pressure put on UEFA President Michel Platini by the French President. Qatari officials promised to invest heavily in France if they voted for Qatar's World Cup bid. Since then Paris St. Germain has a Qatari owner, while Qatari funds have been pouring into the French economy. Also Platini's son has a top spot in a Qatari company.

It's this kind of information that Blazer would have been privy to while spying. Granted a lot of this wouldn't be useful to the FBI or the American Department of Justice but it could be handed off to the Swiss authorities who are investigating the voting process. Interpol could be persuaded to open their own investigation and would find such information very useful.

One thing is for certain that much of the information provided by Blazer lead to the shocking 14 indictments last month of FIFA officials and sports marketing executives. It's also likely that Blazer's knowledge of how FIFA works, and who is responsible for what, will allow government agencies the world over to arrest the right people needed to bring down top officials such as current president Sepp Blatter or General Secretary Jerome Valcke.

Cleaning up the game and ensuring the money earned goes to the players so they can become as great as possible is crucial for the game's growth. No one would have thought that Mr. 10% would be the one leading the charge. Granted he is doing it to save his own hide but one thing we've seen from FIFA officials is that they are looking out for #1 and when the pressure is turned up, they'll gladly turn.

The FBI are experts at this. May the odds be in their favor as they hand out red cards to FIFA officials.