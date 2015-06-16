Canada Tops Group A At Women's World Cup With Draw Against Netherlands

Canada’s women’s national soccer team made history Monday afternoon in Montreal at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup as the host nation drew 1-1 to the Netherlands to win Group A.

Dutch substitute Kristen Van De Ven scored in the 87th minute to equalize for her team in dramatic fashion. Oranje finished third in the group on goals scored.

Ashley Lawrence started the scoring in the 10th minute to put Canada ahead for her first ever international goal. Canada controlled the game early and had the upper hand for much of the first half. It started with a throw-in deep in the Dutch half; Sophie Schmidt picked it up, hit a low cross across the box that was deflected right into the path of an oncoming Lawrence.

The goal gave Lawrence the confidence to nearly score again a minute later when she saw her 30-yard effort go just wide of the post.

Netherlands had their fair share of possession, but were unable to convert that into attacking plays. Reijners Roger’s side had a much more positive second half, however, after making some tactical adjustments.

The visitors nearly got on the board in the 83rd minute when Manon Melis got in behind the Canadian defence on a one-on-one with goalkeeper Erin McLeod who came up big for her side and turned the shot attempt away.

Melis would come right back four minutes later to redeem herself. After centre back Carmelina Moscato had a failed clearing attempt picked off by Melis, she would break a couple tackles and put Van De Ven through on goal who made no mistake, placing it at the far post past a hopeless McLeod. It was the first goal Canada conceded in the tournament.

Head coach John Herdman made four changes to his lineup for this one following a couple lackluster performances from the same lineup in the two opening games of the group stage. Moscato, Adriana Leon, Kaylyn Kyle and 17-year-old Jessie Fleming came in to replace Lauren Sesselmann, Melissa Tancredi, Jonelle Filigno, and Desiree Scott.

Canada’s 4-4-2 formation as opposed to 4-3-3 from their previous two games seemed to be working flawlessly until the 81st minute when Schmidt was forced to be substituted after getting a knock.

Schmidt was working wonders in the Canadian midfield, and her absence in the final 10 minutes seemed to panic the home team.

As a result of the 2-2 draw in the other group match between China and New Zealand, the young Chinese squad clinched second and the Kiwis were eliminated in the basement of the group.

Canada now awaits their undetermined round of 16 opponent, the top third place finisher from Group C, D, and E.