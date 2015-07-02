Red Bulls Claim Crown of New York with Win Over Cosmos In USOC Match

Harrison, NJ- Jesse Marsch wanted his club to not lose their focus after Sunday's big win at NYCFC, and they definitely didn’t. The New York Red Bulls beat the New York Cosmos 4-1 Wednesday night in the US Open Cup fifth round.

The Red Bulls came out strong, and opened the scoring early. Sal Zizzo scored in the 5th minute to break open the match. Zizzo, a newcomer to the starting eleven, impressed in the match.

With a good amount of traveling green fans behind them, the Cosmos evened the match eleven minutes later, when Lucky Mkosana was gifted with the ball at his feet, where he calmly looked up and placed the ball behind Luis Robles.

It was game on from there, with much back and forth action for the rest of the first half. Senna continued to dazzle with his passing, and the Cosmos were pushing for their second. It was the other New York club to get the third goal of the match.

Anatole Abang, the young striker who has earned many starting minutes over the last month, head home a beautiful cross to give the Red Bulls the lead with three minutes until the halftime break. Abang, the lone striker with Wright-Phillips on the bench, carried front line for the Red Bulls.

The dagger for the match came in the 54th minute, when Chris Duvall was brought down in the box and awarded a clear penalty. Sacha Kljestan stepped up to the spot, and slotted the ball behind Jimmy Mauer.

Speaking of Mauer, had it not been for his great performance, the Red Bulls would have run rampant on the weak Cosmos backline. Mauer made the save of the month in the latter part of the half, saving the original shot on one side of the goal, while getting up and diving across the goal line to prevent a shot from the penalty spot from going in.

Even with Mauer's magical work, the Red Bulls were not denied their fourth of the match. Mike Grella, who subbed in for returnee Lloyd Sam, cut back and forth in front of the Cosmos defense, before cutting once more and slotting a beautiful shot behind Mauer.

Jesse Marsch was relieved post game that his club passed this difficult stretch with flying colors. The Red Bulls had defeated the other two New York teams within three days of each other, showing who really is the best club in the New York area at the moment.