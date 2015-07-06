Cosmos Open Fall Season with a Lowly Draw

Hempstead, N.Y.- Coming off a bad loss at their rivals the New York Red Bulls in the US Open Cup during the weak, the New York Cosmos failed to win once again.

The Cosmos and the Indy Eleven drew 1-1 on Long Island in a match filled with controversy.

New York had the first great chance of the match, when Mads Stokkelien was given the ball in the box on his foot, but with little time to think and at a bad angle, the shot was not successful in finding the back of the net.

Three minutes later, Indy opened the scoring when Wojeich Wojcik tracked and reacted first to a loose ball in the air. When the ball fell in front of his feet, he took no time to slot it past Jimmy Maurer and give Indy the lead at Shuart Stadium.

More chances came for Indy, when three minutes after the goal an end line drive by the Eleven was deflected out without much harm, but the sequence showed the drive and intensity from the visitors.

Indy continued to have the better of chances in the first half, and New York needed some great plays from goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer. Maurer tipped a ball over that was definitely heading to the back of the net, once again keeping the Cosmos in the match.

The second half started with much of a back and forth feeling, with both teams pressing on offense and leaving their defense wide open to the counter attack. Charlie Rugg of the Indy Eleven had the first great chance of the half, only to be stopped once again by the magic of Maurer.

Indy will rue a great chance, one that came half way through the second half, when Duke Lacroix was set free 1v1 with Maurer, and even got past the goalkeeper. It looked as if Lacroix would put the dagger past Maurer, but he failed to even shoot the ball due to the angle he had after rounding the keeper.

After being pounded with chances all match long, the Cosmos came up with some magic to keep the 3,647 on hand happy. Walter Restrepo's shot in the 78th minute came back of the goalkeeper, off his shoulder and into the goal.

The Cosmos had two more glorious chances. The first came in the 84th minute, when a ball played into the box caused pandemonium and confusion as none could get their foot on the ball in the box.

A Cosmos goal in the 89th minute was waved off, even though the linesman originally did not waive it off. The referee consulted with the linesmen, and after a minute of talking they did wave off the goal.

Although they failed to get the three points, the Cosmos are still unbeaten this season in NASL play. The Cosmos play next on July 18th, away to the Jacksonville Armda.