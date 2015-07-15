2015 Gold Cup: Canada Knocked Out After Scoreless Draw Against Costa Rica

Playing on home soil for the very first time in Gold Cup competition and a refurbished lineup did little in terms of the struggles Canada continued to endure in front of goal as the co-host’s tournament came to an end Tuesday night in Toronto at BMO Field after a goal-less draw against Costa Rica.

Coupled with an opening game draw against El Salvador and a 1-0 loss to Jamaica on Saturday, the Canadians found themselves tied for third in Group B with the Salvadorans with two points, but bottom on goal difference.

As for the Costa Ricans, it was their third draw, taking them to three total points, just enough to grab second spot in the group behind the Reggae Boyz and a sure ticket to the quarterfinals.

Canada head coach Benito Floro made four changes to his starting lineup Tuesday in an effort to get something going and spark the team’s offence. However, with 11 shots and just three on target, it was more of the same for the Canadian attack.

Costa Rica came into the game off the heels of a disappointing end to their contest against El Salvador in which they conceded a stoppage-time equalizer, but they knew a draw against Canada would be enough to see them through after El Salvador were 1-0 losers to Jamaica earlier in the day.

The home side had their first look on goal in the 14th minute when a rebound came out to captain Julian de Guzman and he tried to redirect it, but it was an easy save for goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado.

Canada were still looking for their first goal in a Gold Cup game since 2011, and looked much more willing to attack this tournament, but their lack of finishing continued to haunt them.

Midfielder Maxim Tissot came inches from breaking the scoring drought when he curled in a free kick in the 20th minute that beat Alvarado, but not the post.

Costa Rica would respond with a big chance of their own; after a down pour of rain cast over BMO Field minutes before halftime, Deyver Vega sent in what looked to be a harmless low shot onto the Canadian net, but it slipped under Kyriakos Stamatopolous’ arms and trickled wide of the post.

The Costa Ricans came out for the second half much brighter of the two teams, and looked destined to break the dead lock, but Canada’s resilient defence held tight.

After Canada were struggling to get anything going and with their tournament lives hanging in the balance, Floro looked to his bench for reinforcements. The Spaniard brought on Russel Teibert and Cyle Larin and it almost paid dividends straight away.

Marcus Haber got on the end of a Canadian free kick deep into Costa Rican territory in the 68th minute and managed to get it by a sprawling Alvarado. BMO Field erupted into mass mania but the celebrations were cut short when the goal was called back for offside.

Canada did all they could for the remainder of the game, pushing as many men forward as possible to try and find one goal. But they were unable to finish any chances off and bow out of the 2015 Gold Cup without a goal to their name, marking the third straight Gold Cup they have failed to progress out of the group stage.