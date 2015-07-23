Jamaica Shocks The United States, Advances To Gold Cup Final

Atlanta, GA- Jurgen Klinsmann said before the Gold Cup that anything but hoisting the trophy would be a failure. That is what the match against Jamaica was; a failure. Jamaica scored two goals in the first half, and held off the United States to advance to Sunday's final in Philadelphia.

Two set pieces decided the fate of the Americans today. The first came from out of bounds.

Darren Mattocks headed home a long range throw-in in the 31st to give Jamaica the lead. Before the goal, all of the play and chances in the first part of the half was attacking by the United States. Mattock's goal changed the momentum of the first half.

Many thought that that first goal would wake the Untied States, something they needed. Before this match, the US had not played a real and challenging opponent in the tournament. In the previous match, they had beaten Cuba by six goals to none.

Jamaica doubled their shock lead in the 36th minute, when Giles Barnes scored on a beautiful free kick. Brad Guzan had his foot outside the box when punting the ball, and the referee called a foul on the literal edge of the box. Barnes put the ball behind Guzan before he had the chance to even get to it. A sense of shock and disbelief was sensed from the Georgia Dome crowd.

Jamaica, in the span of six minutes, completely changed the course of the match. Being attacked for most of the first thirty minutes, Jamaica used two opportunistic chances to give them hope in beating the mighty United States.

Klinsmann came out with the exact same lineup in the second half, despite being out played in the latter part of the half. The US dominated the entire second half, and despite that they still could not even the match.

Michael Bradley gave the fans hope in the 48th minute, when Jamaica's goalie bobbled the first two shots at home, and Bradley cleaned up the mess. From then on, he US had forty-two minutes to find an equalizer. They threw everything towards the Jamaicans; even Alan Gordon came on to help in the strength and size department.

When the final whistle blew, the Jamaican players and staff celebrated as if they had won the whole tournament. Jamaica was only given an 11% chance of winning according to ESPN analytics. For the first time since 2003, the US will not dispute the final of the Gold Cup.

Klinsmann said post-match he was proud of his players performance, and that they tried there hardest. He mentioned the fact that two quick moments changed the match, and even though the US dominated long stretches of the match, they where not able to put the game to bed in the early going or take it over at the end.

The US go back to the drawing board, but not before playing in the 3rd place match Saturday in Chester, PA. After that, the US must get ready for Olympic Qualification as well as the playoff with the Gold Cup winner for the berth in the Confederations Cup in 2017.

Klinsmann on the third place match

"We need to finish off in style Saturday in front of our fans. Approaching that game the right way. We owe that to our fans."

On the chances they had in the match

"We had enough chances to put this game away. The luck was not with us, but we also were not clinical enough."

His thoughts on the center backs

"We have center backs we're building for the future. They did well tonight."