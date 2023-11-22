Jamaica stun Canada to reach the final four of the Concacaf Nations League and qualify for Copa America

Jamaica officially booked their spot in the final four of the Concacaf Nations League after battling back to shock Canada 3-2 at BMO Field in Toronto on Tuesday night.

Shamar Nicholson scored a brace and Bobby Reid converted a penalty to lead the Caribbean nation to a historic victory over Canada a team that looked destined to advance.

The final score over the two-game leg was 4-4 but Jamaica advanced due to scoring three away goals as Canada could only score two.

A good start for Canada

Things started early as in the ninth minute Alphonso Davies had the first chance of the match as he dove inside the box deflecting a ball from Tajon Buchanan but was unable to beat the Jamaican keeper Andre Blake.

Three minutes later Buchanan was at it again as this time he found Cyle Larin with a perfect lob pass but was denied by Blake. In the 15th minute, Larin had another chance but was stopped as Blake stuck out his leg to make a brilliant save.

10 minutes later Canada opened the scoring as Davies was able to finish and put the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. Six minutes later Jamaica was able to get their first shot on target as Leon Bailey had a chance but was denied by Canadian keeper Milan Borjan.

35 minutes into the match Canada was dominating the game leading in possession with 61% and it looked like they had one foot in the door of the Concacaf final four and the Copa America.

Jamaica responds in the second half

Three minutes into the second half Bailey had another chance to score but his shot went off the crossbar and stayed out. In the 50th minute, it was Bobby Reid testing Borjan but unable to score.

12 minutes later Jamaica equalized as Shamar Nicholson scored once again powering the ball from just inside the box into the back of the net.

In the 66th minute, Jamaica took the lead as Nicholson found Demarai Gray and with a great set up finished the play putting the ball into the back of the net.

Three minutes later Canada responded as Ismael Kone was able to head in a cross from Davies past Blake into the net to level the match at 2-2.

Jamaica was awarded a penalty in the 75th minute as Stephen Eustaquio was called for a handball in the box and Reid stepped up to the line and put the ball past Borjan into the corner of the net.

That goal sealed an improbable win for Jamaica who are now in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals and have officially qualified for the Copa America next summer.

Canada is officially eliminated from the tournament but can still qualify for Copa America through a playoff in March in Texas where they can either face Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, or Honduras.