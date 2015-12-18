Copa America Centenario: Mexico Heads Group C

The summer’s showpiece of the Centenario Copa America to take place in the United States continues to move along as we now know the teams that will take part in POT 1 as the top seeded teams in the tournament and the head of the groups.

The United States was put in Group A as host, like the way you would find in most tournaments of this nature. The second ranked team in the world, Argentina, heads Group D. Brazil is the head of Group B. Some might question Brazil beating out 2015 Copa America champions Chile, or 2014 World Cup sweethearts Colombia especially since the Brazil of recent times doesn’t bring back the thrills and memories of dominating Brazil teams of the past. While they crashed and burned their way to fourth place at the World Cup, they did beat both Chile and Colombia in the knockout stage beforehand.

The final team to head a group is CONCACAF’s Mexico. A team like Chile will be questioning why they were passed ahead for Mexico since CONCACAF/CONMEBOL didn’t release their criteria for their top seeded teams. It might have been done to show respect to CONCACAF and show that this is a joint tournament of the Americas instead of it being seen as CONMEBOL letting CONCACAF having the privilege in joining this tournament. Another possibility is Mexico is the reigning Gold Cup champions and that should be enough to merit being the head of a group.

Regardless, Mexico will be the top dog of Group C and they also know the location of where their three games will be located in. They open the group June 5th, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Four days later on June 9th, they head west to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. On June 13th, they finish the group in Houston, Texas.

With games being played all across the States, El Tri will be excited to know that their travel schedule won’t be too harsh since they will be staying in the Southwest of the country. Look for all three games to be very Mexican fan heavy, and could play as home games for them.

The reality is that regardless where Mexico plays in this tournament, they will have a huge advantage when it comes to the crowd. The real advantage that could help them is the lack of travel with no cross-country travel.