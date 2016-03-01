Copa America Centenario: Uruguay Look To Bounce Back From Rough 2015 Showing

Uruguay had a rough 2015 Copa America despite reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Without their star player Luis Suarez, Uruguay struggled in the group stage of the Copa America before losing to eventual champions Chile in the quarterfinals. Uruguay looked out of sorts and out of form throughout their stay . They had problems all over and left a lot of chances on the table on the offensive end especially.

They finished third in their group and were able to reach the knockout stages on only being the best third place team in the competition. Then they lost their cool in the quarterfinals as they lost 1-0 to host nation Chile in a game where Edison Cavani was sent off for Uruguay.

Overall it was a very tough tournament for Uruguay as they looked lost without their superstar up top. They failed to improve on their big 2010 and 2014 World Cup when they reached the knockout stages.

Now they have a chance for redemption. With a relatively easy group in this Copa America and some key players coming back, Uruguay could find themselves in the knockout stages easily.

Return of Luis Suarez

The biggest difference for Uruguay between this year and last year will be the return of Luis Suarez. There is no doubting the impact that Suarez has on his side. Even with a knee injury, Suarez managed to score two goals in the two games he started in the 2014 World Cup. He showed that even when he is not at full strength, he still is lethal when given the chance.

Photo Credit : Getty

Suarez has been in form this season for Barcelona as he has scored 44 goals in 44 games started for the Catalan club. After his antics with Liverpool and Uruguay during the World Cup, Suarez has seemed to taken a turn for the best in terms of attitude. His partnership with Neymar and Lionel Messi have helped turn Barcelona into Europe's best team.

He has shown that the transfer fee to get him to the Camp Nou was worth it. He has played more of a playmaking role at Barcelona but he doesn't seem to care about that. He is well rested after serving his suspension from the National Team following the incident with Giorgio Chiellini in the Round of 16 in the World Cup.

He'll be back and ready to go for Uruguay.

Easy group in Copa America

Uruguay's group in Copa America 2016 will consist of Mexico, Jamaica, and Venezuela.

With a group of those teams, Uruguay should be the favorites with Mexico a close second. With Suarez back up front with Edison Cavani and Diego Godin leading the back, Uruguay are back in buisness. If they can play up to their potential, they can go a long way in the tournament.

With return of key players and a relatively easy group, the knockout stages are emmient for Uruguay and it's all up for grabs after that.