Orlando City SC - Philadelphia Union preview: Eastern Conference foes clash in Orlando
On Wednesday, Philadelphia Union begin a rough three game in eight days' portion of their schedule with a visit to Camping World Stadium to take on Orlando City SC. Kickoff from Orlando is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST (TV: Comcast SportsNet, MLS LIVE).

Philadelphia Union undefeated against Orlando City SC in all three matchups

Philadelphia and Orlando last met on April 8th, where the Union took all three points on a beautiful late free kick by Tranquillo Barnetta. In all three matchups between the two sides, Philadelphia has an undefeated record against Orlando with two wins and one draw.