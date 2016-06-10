Mexican National Team: A Look Back at The Desert Fox

With Javier Hernandez zeroing in on Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer and in his place in Mexican soccer history we take a look back and reflect on the man he will be dethroning, Jared Borgetti.

Borgetti started his career in Guadalajara club, Atlas, where he debuted at the age of 19. Nicknamed “El Zorro Del Desierto” or in English, the Desert Fox, a combination of the Atlas nickname of Los Zorros, and the place of his birth of Culiacancito, Sinaloa, Borgetti was not seen as the next great Mexican goalscoring wonder. Unlike former Mexican global star Hugo Sanchez, who spent 11 years in Madrid playing for both Atletico and Real, Borgetti spent most of his club career in Mexico, with only a brief spell with EPL club Bolton. Unlike the man who will soon top him in Chicharito, Borgetti didn’t come from a family of famous soccer players and didn’t come out of Mexico’s famous Club, Chivas.

Even his playing style was unique to Mexico, the tall slender forward was best known for his aerial ability and the way he managed to find himself in the right place and right time. What set Borgetti apart though was his big time goals which he had plenty of. Incredibly, of the 46 goals Borgetti scored, only 9 came in friendly matches, Hernandez for his part has scored 24 of his 45 goals for Mexico in international friendlies.

Stepping up against Uncle Sam

One of Borgetti's goals aginast the USA

Photo- Getty Images

Half of Borgetti’s goal total came during World Cup Qualifying including two against the United States ​at Azteca Stadium on separate occasions. The first one was in 2001 when Mexico was struggling to get consistent results and their qualifying campaign was at a crossroads. With Mexico needing a win, it was a Borgetti header that was the only goal scored and Mexico left with a valuable three points. The next one against the Yanks came four years later when both teams entered the game in fine form. Borgetti would beat his defender to the spot here Zihna would find The Fox from close range for him to head the ball in and give Mexico a 1-0 lead. Mexico would go on to win the match 2-1.

A goal worthy for the World

Arguably Borgetti’s most famous goal came in the 2002 World Cup in the group stage against Italy. As El Tri had a wonderful build up play, a Cuauhtemoc Blanco cross saw Borgetti make a cross across the six-yard box and in a brilliant move, headed the ball across his body to the back post where Italian keeper Gigi Buffon could only stand and watch in amazement.

Um Para Zero

While that was his biggest goal, Borgetti was a terror to no other than Brazil. Three different times in three different tournaments was Borgetti the difference maker in a match against the soccer giants. In the 2001 Copa America, 2003 Gold Cup, and 2005 Confederations Cup, a Borgetti header was the difference in 1-0 victories Mexico had over Brazil.

Borgetti battling Ronaldhino in 2005

Photo: Getty Images

Overall Borgetti enjoyed a very steady time as a Mexican international between 2001 to 2006, where he scored most of his goals for Mexico and their most important. Some other note worthy goals were one against Holland in the Netherlands and a double against Germany in Germany in the third place match at Confederations Cup in 2005.

Never the poster boy of Mexico, or the golden child, Borgetti might go down as one of the Mexican players who made the most of his ability and took every chance he had to the fullest. He now enjoys retirement as a soccer pundit for ESPN Deportes and has given his blessing for Chicharito to soon take over the record that is so close.