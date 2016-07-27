Seattle Sounders sign Nicolás Lodeiro to multi-year deal

A day after the Seattle Sounders and Sigi Schmid mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced the signing of their newest Designated Player, Nicolás Lodeiro. Lodeiro was signed to a multi-year deal. We will be added to the roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Clearance. He will be unveiled during a team press conference Wednesday morning at the Ninety.

Lodeiro brings experience to Seattle

The 27-year-old Lodeiro arrives in Seattle after spending last year with Boca Juniors of the Argentine Primera División. Prior to joining Boca Juniors, he played for Nacional (2007-2010), Ajax (2010-2012), Botafogo (2012-2014) and Corinthians (2014-2015). He is also a member of the Uruguayan national team and has 48 caps with La Celeste since he debuted in 2009. He has helped lead his teams to league titles with three of the five teams he has been with (Nacional, two with Ajax and Boca Juniors).

General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey comments on Lodeiro signing

Sounders general manager and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey commented on the pursuit of Lodeiro.

“We have doggedly pursued our top target, Nicolás Lodeiro, for the past several months and we are delighted our persistence finally paid off with his signing. We were willing to wait for Nico because we believe in his character off the field as well as his abilities on it. Wherever he has played he has made his team better. We believe he can be a big piece of where we want to take the Sounders long term.”

Nicolás Lodeiro, seen here during Copa America Centenario, will bring a much-needed attacking threat to the Seattle Sounders | Jim Malone - VAVEL USA

Lagerwey continued; "For a player who has played in three Copa Americas, winning once, played in two World Cups and played in four Copa Libertadores, twice reaching the semi-final, to join us in the prime of his career reflects the growing stature of not only Seattle but MLS as a whole."

Sporting director Chris Henderson had this to say about Lodeiro; "The last several months allowed an opportunity for our staff to scour the globe to bring a high-caliber player to the Emerald City, and we are confident we have found one in Lodeiro. Lodeiro has proven himself to be an excellent player, fantastic teammate and beloved fan-favorite at every stage of his professional career, and we are very excited to have him as part of our organization."

Lodeiro is Seattle’s third Designated Player

Lodeiro joins Sounders’ forwards Clint Dempsey and Nelson Valdez as the team’s third DP. He is a left-footed attacking midfielder that has a reputation for speed, technically ability, and his free kicks. There will be a lot of pressure on Lodeiro to immediately help a struggling Sounders team that currently sits in ninth place in the Western Conference standings.

Seattle is in dire need of an attacking option outside of Dempsey and rookie Jordan Morris. Lagerwey hopes that he can play this Sunday when the Sounders host LA Galaxy. If he is not available, it is likely he could debut against Orlando City on August 7th.

Here are some highlights of Lodeiro.