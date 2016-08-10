Toronto FC midfielder Sebastian Giovinco named MLS Player of the Week
Sebastian Giovinco named MLS Player of the Week | Ron Chenoy - USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Giovinco has done it again. After not scoring for what seemed like an eternity, Seba has notched two hat-tricks in three weeks. His last one earned him MLS Player of the Week after Toronto FC defeated the New England Revolution 4-1.

Seba does work

In the last four games that he has played, Giovinco has scored seven of his 15 goals this season. In the game against the Revolution, he scored his first goal of the game in the 20th minute. It all started after a shot from midfielder Michael Bradley was deflected in the direction of Giovinco. He one-timed his shot past the head of Kei Kamara and goalkeeper Bobby Shuttlesworth.

Just nine minutes later, he scored again. After the ball was played near the end line, the ball was played to him by Mark Bloom. Giovinco dribbled to the corner of the 18-yard box and unleashed a shot that curled towards the goal. Shuttlesworth was not able to get a hand on it and the ball rested in the back of the net to give Toronto a 2-0 lead early in the first half.

Giovinco’s penalty ices the game