Toronto FC midfielder Sebastian Giovinco named MLS Player of the Week

Sebastian Giovinco has done it again. After not scoring for what seemed like an eternity, Seba has notched two hat-tricks in three weeks. His last one earned him MLS Player of the Week after Toronto FC defeated the New England Revolution 4-1.

Seba does work

In the last four games that he has played, Giovinco has scored seven of his 15 goals this season. In the game against the Revolution, he scored his first goal of the game in the 20th minute. It all started after a shot from midfielder Michael Bradley was deflected in the direction of Giovinco. He one-timed his shot past the head of Kei Kamara and goalkeeper Bobby Shuttlesworth.

Just nine minutes later, he scored again. After the ball was played near the end line, the ball was played to him by Mark Bloom. Giovinco dribbled to the corner of the 18-yard box and unleashed a shot that curled towards the goal. Shuttlesworth was not able to get a hand on it and the ball rested in the back of the net to give Toronto a 2-0 lead early in the first half.

Giovinco’s penalty ices the game

Late in the second half, Giovinco put the finishing touches on the game and sealed the three points for Toronto after converting from the penalty spot. After Jonathan Osorio was fouled in the box by Darrius Barnes, Giovinco stepped up to complete his hat-trick. He took his shot to the right of Shuttlesworth, who guesses correctly, but wasn’t able to get a hand on it.

All-time leading scorer

It should be no surprise to MLS fans out there but Giovinco is Toronto’s all-time leading scorer. In 55 MLS games played with Toronto, he has scored 37 goals and has assisted on 26 others. The reigning MVP has been magical since joining the club prior to the start of the 2015 MLS season. It’s a shame that soccer fans didn’t get to see him play during the 2016 UEFA European Championship this past summer. Who knows how good Italy could have done if he would have been on the squad.

What’s next

Toronto heads to BBVA Compass Stadium to take on the Houston Dynamo this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00pm ET.

