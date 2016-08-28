Philadelphia Union continue forward momentum and defeat Sporting Kansas City 2-0

On Saturday night, Philadelphia Union returned home to Talen Energy Stadium to take on Sporting Kansas City and collected all three points with a 2-0 victory.

Philadelphia and Kansas City battle to bore first half draw

Both teams battled in the first half to find the opening goal, but, despite chances for each side, neither could find the back of the net.

Sporting’s best chance came early in the half. In the sixth minute, Ike Opara managed to connect on a corner kick with a header as Andre Blake had little trouble making the easy save.

In the 11th and 15th minute, Fabinho provided excellent service, but both opportunities skirted along the goal mouth as no Union player could touch the ball into the back of the net.

Philadelphia’s other quality opportunity in the first half came in the 27th minute when Chris Pontius found himself one-on-one with Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Alec Kann. Kann did well to spread himself wide and deflect Pontius’ shot out of harm’s way.

Sporting's Jimmy Medranda's red card changes match narrative

The second half opened like the first half, a few chances for each side, but no goals. In the 59th minute, the match narrative was thrown for a loop when Sporting Kansas City leftback Jimmy Medranda was shown his second yellow card and subsequent red card for a late challenge on Keegan Rosenberry.

The Union would not wait long to take advantage of their situation. In the 67th minute, second half substitute Roland Alberg received a pass on top of the box from Fabinho. Alberg then took a dribble and curled the ball into the upper 90 to put the Union in front 1-0.

From there, Philadelphia controlled the tempo for most of the match, even when Sporting pushed forward heavily in the waning minutes of the match.

Peter Vermes’ side was dealt another blow in the 87th minute when Roger Espinoza was sent off for violent conduct on Alberg. As Philadelphia did with the first red card, they took advantage.

Roland Alberg adds an assist to his tally in win vs. SKC

In the second minute of stoppage time, Alberg again was involved in the run up. The former ADO Den Haag midfielder slid Tranquillo Barnetta through on a breakaway, where the Swiss midfielder beat Kann to seal the Union victory up, 2-0.

The whistle blew minutes later as Philadelphia completed their three game in seven day stretch with another victory.

With the win, Philadelphia moved up to the sole possessors of third place in the MLS Eastern Conference with 40 points in 27 games. Philadelphia will now begin a brutal stretch of four road games in five weeks starting with traveling to Chicago Fire on September 3rd. Kickoff from Toyota Park is slated for 8:30PM EST.

After the defeat, Sporting stay on 38 points through 28 games, which keeps them locked into fifth place in the MLS Western Conference. Kansas City will be back in action in two weeks against Houston Dynamo on September 9th. Kickoff is slated for 8 PM EST from Children’s Mercy Park.