on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
Bio
News
Chicago Fire
Chicago Fire
Team
Soccer

Chicago Fire

1997 Bridgeview (Illinois)

Chicago Fire Football Club was founded on October 8, 1997 and are a member of the Eastern Conference in the MLS (Major League Soccer). However, they originally played in the Western Conference until 2011. Their name originated from the historic Chicago fire in 1871. They were one of the first MLS expansion teams in 1998 along with Miami Fusion. They play their home games at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. They hired Bob Bradley as their firs...
Show more
News about

Chicago Fire

Luis Nani: Return of the DP

Luis Nani: Return of the DP

Gavin Rushnell

Orlando City Designated Player Luis Nani is set to return to the pitch this weekend as Orlando takes on the Chicago Fire. ...

Next Page >