Baxter and Simon are joined by Sky Blue FC midfielder Taylor Lytle, along with Sonya Kondratenko of KICK. Champions League becomes a hot topic this week, along with what to do with Hope Solo. When MLS kicks in, there is a large debate about if the Seattle Sounders can actually make the playoffs, along with if Toronto FC has what it takes to win the Supporters Shield or even....MLS Cup. It's a packed show that is one you don't want to miss!