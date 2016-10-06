Western New York Flash's Lynn Williams named 2016 NWSL MVP

Lynn Williams of the Western New York Flash has been named the 2016 NWSL MVP for the 2016 season the league announced on Thursday, October 6th. Williams was also the Golden Boot winner with 11 goals in 19 appearances for the Flash. She was tied with Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash but since Williams had one more assist than Ohai, she was named the Golden Boot winner.

Golden Boot winner wins MVP

For the fourth straight season, the player that took home the Golden Boot award as been voted the MVP. In 2013, it was Lauren Holiday of FC Kansas City, Kim Little in 2014 of the Seattle Reign and Crystal Dunn in 2015 of the Washington Spirit.

The 2015 and 2016 MVP’s will face each other in the 2016 NWSL Final this weekend in Houston, Texas. No player that has been named MVP has won the NWSL Championship in the league’s previous three years. Williams will hope to break that streak.

Lynn Williams battles Orlando Pride defender Josée Bélanger early in the season | Bernie Walls - VAVEL USA

Williams at the top of most categories

Williams, a graduate of Pepperdine University, led the league in shots with 70, ranked second in shots on goal with 34 and finished fourth in the league with five assists. She played a total of 1,670 minutes out of a possible 1,800 this year. Williams also helped lead a Flash team that became one of the best offensive teams in NWSL history. In 20 games played, the Flash scored 40 goals becoming just the third team in the league’s brief history to average 2.00 or more goals per game.

Of her 11 goals, seven came in the second half of games this season. In their Semifinal playoff game against the Portland Thorns, she scored two goals in extra time to knock off the 2016 NWSL Shield winners.

What’s next?

The Flash take on the Spirit in Houston, Texas this Sunday, October 9th at BBVA Compass Stadium. The winning team will earn their first ever NWSL Championship.

The NWSL awards are voted on by club officials, players, media that cover the league on a consistent basis and fans.