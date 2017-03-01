Score and goals USA 1-0 Germany in SheBelieves Cup 2017

2015 Women's World Cup Semi-Final between USA and Germany in Montreal, Canada ended with a 2-0 win for the US.

Full-time: The US have come away with the win tonight without ever really getting going. Germany were poor and will not want to look back at this performance.

90 +3' Marozsán sends the ball in from a set piece and Popp meets it but sends her header over the bar.

90 +2' Lloyd comes forward and tries to create an angle for herself but Schult gets out quickly and gathers the ball.

90+1' Horan is called for a foul on Peter. Could have easily seen at least a yellow card as it looked like she led with her elbow.

87' Germany break quickly and it takes Casey Short coming back quickly to stop the cross and concede the corner. Marozsán receives it short and earns another corner which the US deal with easily.

86' Horan goes down and the US have a free-kick in a good position on the right-hand side of the box. Heath steps up to deliver it.

83' Peter is in sharply to stop Morgan from taking a shot on goal. Another corner for the US is up with Heath standing over it.

80' Faißt sends it in and Sauerbrunn is forced to head it out for a corner. The play ends after a foul is called on Popp.

79: SUBSTITUTION: Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan come in for Williams and Press.

76' Lloyd and Press try a smart one-two but Press' return is short and Germany clear the ball away.

75' Williams uses her pace again and cuts the ball back towards Press. The ball gets deflected into the air and Press gets to it but under pressure from Schult, sends it over the bar.

74' SUBSTITUTION: Mandy Islacker and Felicitas Rauch come on for Mittag and Kerschowski.

73' Mittag has a go but Naeher gets right behind it and makes a good stop.

72' Heath plays it long for Williams but the flag goes up.

70' SUBSTITUTION: Pauline Bremer comes in for Blässe.

69' HUGE CHANCE! Williams turns Peter and holds her off before charging past Henning. With only Schult to beat, the US forward blasts her shot into the night sky from about six yards out.

67' Germany try to push forward again but nothing really threatens Naeher in goal.

66' Moving Press into the centre alongside Williams with Lloyd just behind them has definitely helped the fluidity of the US in this half.

64' Heath takes the free-kick but it's driven right into Schult's hands.

63' The US are finding a little more room now. Heath drives forward and is brought down by Blässe who earns the second yellow card of the night.

60' Blässe holds off Short to get to the byline and the US has to scramble a little to clear the ball but they eventually do.

59' Lloyd spins and plays Press through but before she can try and take the shot on, the offside flag is raised.

58' SUBSTITUTION: Mallory Pugh comes in for Dunn.

USA 1 - 0 Germany

Press steals the ball from Kerschowski and bombs forward before cutting into the box and firing her effort off the crossbar. Heath got to the rebound which was blocked and the ball fell to Williams who tucked it away with ease.

55' GOAL! The US takes the lead through Williams!

53' The ball goes out and Mittag receives some medical attention.

50' Lloyd finds some space and slips in Williams but she gets her touch all wrong and the opportunity goes away for the US.

49' Heath comes down the flank and earns the US another corner. The initial corner falls to Press but her shot has no power behind it and the goalkeeper gathers easily.

48' Germany come again with Marozsán who plays a cute little ball over the top but Mittag can't get a touch on it.

48' Germany break well down the left but Popp and Anja Mittag get in each other's way and neither player can get a shot off.

46' SUBSTITUTION: Germany make a substitution at half-time, bringing on Verena Faißt for Lena Petermann.

Half-time: Nothing to note really from the first half. With all the attacking talent on show, neither team has been able to find good combinations in front of goal in a consistent manner.

44' Very scrappy first half here. Neither coach will be happy with the performances of their teams.

43' Now Kerschowski is fouled by Brian and Germany have a chance to put in a good ball into the box.

42' Lloyd takes the free-kick which hits the wall but a retake is called after Isabel Kerschowski is given a yellow-card for encroachment. Her second effort is not impressive and she send her free-kick high and wide.

41' Brian gets fouled just outside the box by Dzsenifer Marozsán. Marozsán got the ball in my opinion.

40' Still an even game for both teams with not many chances to speak of. Germany looking to press high while the US are looking to break quickly. Neither team is accomplishing either tactic well.

35' Both Dunn and Carli Lloyd have their efforts blocked by German defenders.

33' So far, Däbritz and Dunn have been the only players to test the goalkeepers.

22' The US break quickly and Press almost gets in but Babett Peter recovers well and concedes the corner.

20' Anna Blässe gets forward down the right hand flank but the attack stalls and Naeher picks up the ball easily.

18' Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Popp collide and the German wins a free-kick at midfield.

17' Dunn finds Lynn Williams but her touch is a little heavy and Germany clear their ranks once again.

15' Germany stay strong under some light pressure from the USWNT. Morgan Brian had sent in a cross from the byline but it went over everyone's head.

12' CHANCE! The ball is worked to Sara Däbritz who is wide open at the top of the box. Her shot brings out a good save out of Alyssa Naeher.

11' Not much to note of as yet. Both teams are still figuring each other out.

8' The ball comes to Crystal Dunn who shifts it to her right foot and fires at goal. Almuth Schult read it all the way however and parries it out for a corner.

2' Christen Press earns a corner and Tobin Heath steps up to take it. The corner is cleared by Germany.

Kick-off: And here we go!

Not long left now until the teams head out onto the field for the first time in this year's edition of the tournament.

Earlier today, France grabbed a late winner through Wendie Renard in a 2-1 win over England. That puts France on top of the standings for the time being.

Germany: Schult; Kerschowski, Peter, Henning, Blässe; Däbritz, Marozsan, Maier; Mittag, Popp, Petermann.

USWNT: Naeher; Sauerbrunn, Long, Short; Dunn, Mewis, Brian, Heath; Lloyd, Press; Williams.

Hello everyone! We are 30 minutes out from our second match of the day at the SheBelieves Cup. Lineups are out and ready for viewing.

Prediction: Not many would bet against the USWNT but with the influx of new players and a new formation that still has things that have to be ironed out, Germany make sneak a famous victory tonight. The key battle will be between the USWNT's defense and Germany's offense as previously noted, and whoever wins that battle will determine the winner of the game tonight.

Leading the USWNT is head coach Jill Ellis while her opposite number tonight is Germany's head coach Steffi Jones.

Naeher; Sauerbrunn, Long, Short; O'Hara, Brian, Horan, Heath; Lloyd, Press.

Projected Lineup: Toronto FC (3-5-2).

Schult; Bremer, Henning, Peter, Kerschowski; Däbritz, Maier, Doorsoun, Popp; Marozsán; Mittag.

Projected Lineup: Germany (4-2-3-1).

The match will be played at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania on March 1st, 2017. The game will broadcast on Fox Sports 1 and kick off is set for 7:00PM EST.

Both teams have their weaknesses however. The USWNT has been exposed a few times already in their 3-back set by lesser teams than Germany and if those issues have not been addressed, it could be a long night for projected goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Germany themselves are a little light in midfield and if the USWNT want to target a way to get past Germany, winning the midfield battle could be key for them.

On the other side of the ball is Germany who, even with some notable players missing due to injury, will not be an easy opponent for anyone, even a team as deep as the USWNT. Germany likes to use their flank play as much as possible and look to play on the transition. A player like Sara Däbritz is perfect for their game as her wide play is exceptional and she can score goals from almost any angle. Of course, Germany lalso have the services of Dzsenifer Marozsán who, based on her current club form, is looking to dominate proceedings from the first whistle. The USWNT will have to find a way to silence these two players and also keep full back Pauline Bremer in her own half. Bremer, like Marozsán, is enjoying a great club campaign and could be a difference maker for Germany tonight.

The USWNT has a lot of key players, especially in attack and it will be interesting to see how some of the newer faces fair against a team as talented as Germany. Many eyes will be on Lynn Williams in particular who is expected to see a lot of minutes over the next week or so. Williams had a stellar 2016 with her club, the now defunct WNY Flash and helped them win the 2016 NWSL Championship by finishing as the league's top scorer. Alongside Williams are more familiar names like those of Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Christen Press. Morgan may not be 100% fit due to illness so Press could be the preferred strike partner to Lloyd in tonight's game. As always, Lloyd will be the one that germany look to shut down as the USWNT captain is known for scoring big goals in big occassions which may free up some room for the 2016 US Soccer Women's Player of the Year, Heath. Heath was one of the few national team players to have an outstanding 2016 and she will be looking to carry that form into 2017.

The USWNT come into this game as the favourites as they tend to do in most tournaments and considering that they are at home for this tournament, the odds are with them even more. The team has had an up-and-down 2016 due to changes in the roster, a poor performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics and changes in tactical formations but that is not something that will worry most fans as the USWNT is known to battle through adversity and still come out on top.

Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup! Today's game will be the second of the tournament as hosts the United States of America go up against pre-tournament favourites, Germany. My name is Kudzi Musarurwa and I will be your host for this game.