Americans Abroad Roundup March 27: Collision Courses Ahead

Tournament play continued for four Americans in the English FA Cup and the UEFA Women's Champions League.

FA Cup Wins for Dunn, Lloyd

FA Cup action continued this weekend, with Crystal Dunn, Carli Lloyd, and Heather O’Reilly all involved. Dunn’s Chelsea and Lloyd’s Manchester City both picked up wins on the weekend, placing them on opposite sides of the bracket and thus on a collision course to the final, should both advance in the semis.

Chelsea went down a goal early after a penalty kick in the 18th minute. The Blues pulled two back before halftime through Swiss international Ramona Bachmann and scored three more unanswered goals in the second half, including a brace for Hannah Blundell. Dunn went the full 90 in the victory and got the assist on Bachmann’s first goal. Because of the result, Chelsea will travel to Birmingham City on April 17 for the semifinal round.

Manchester City stole a win against Bristol with Nikita Parris’ deflected shot two minutes from full-time sealing a 2-1 victory. Lloyd played all 90 minutes for her side, who will host Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinal round on April 17.

Gunners exit early

On the other side of the bracket, Heather O’Reilly and Arsenal were on the wrong side of a shocking 0-1 loss to Birmingham City. The result eliminated the reigning trophy holders from the FA Cup. Birmingham advance to play Chelsea in the semifinal.

Carli Lloyd goes airborne for her first Manchester City goal against Fortuna | Source: Getty Images Sports

Champions League First Leg

UEFA Women’s Champions League play also resumed this week, with Lloyd and Alex Morgan’s teams involved in the quarterfinal stages.

Lloyd bagged her side’s only goal in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal victory against Fortuna Hjorring. The two-time World Player of the Year was left totally unmarked in the box and she easily headed home Jane Ross’ cross. The goal was Lloyd’s first for her new club and came in her UWCL debut. The two teams will reconvene for the second leg on Thursday, March 30 in Manchester.

Morgan started for Olympique Lyonnais against Wolfsburg in a rematch of the 2015-16 UWCL final. Second half goals from Camille Abily and Dzsenifer Marozsan gave Lyon the win and two important away goals as they head into the second leg in Lyon on Wednesday, March 29.