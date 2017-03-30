Columbus Crew trade Tony Tchani, ton of money to Vancouver Whitecaps for Kekuta Manneh

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Columbus Crew announced on Thursday that they have completed a trade. The Whitecaps are sending Kekuta Manneh to the Crew in exchange for Tony Tchani, $225,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

If the Crew re-sign Manneh, Vancouver will receive the Crew’s next natural first round selection in the MLS SuperDraft. The Whitecaps would also receive additional GAM if Manneh is traded by Columbus prior to December 31, 2018. Vancouver will also retain a percentage of any future transfer fee is he is transferred outside of MLS.

WOW. It looks like Vancouver stole this one.

Manneh moving to his second club

Kekuta Manneh in a game against Toronto FC | Source: Derek Cain - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Manneh, just 22-years-old, has spent his entire career with Vancouver. He has appeared in 101 MLS regular season games since 2013 and has scored 22 goals and assisted on 12 others. He was selected fourth overall selection in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft and most recently received his US citizenship and was called into the USMNT training camp in January by Bruce Arena. He still needs full clearance from FIFA before he can appear in a game for the US.

Head coach Carl Robinson had this to say about Manneh in a statement released by the team; “We are thankful to Kekuta for his contributions to this club over his four-plus years. He is a good kid and a talented player who had some special moments in Vancouver, and we wish him all the best.”

Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter had this to say about adding Manneh to the team in a statement released by the team; “We take pride in our identity as an attacking team, so we are excited to announce the addition of Kekuta Manneh, one of the most dynamic, young, offensive players in Major League Soccer and a new addition to the US Soccer national team program.”

Berhalter continued; “Kekuta complements the existing corps of attacking players on our roster and we expect him to play an important role with the club this season.”

Tchani moves to his fourth club

Tony Tchani is moving to his fourth MLS club | Source: Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images

Tchani is joining his fourth MLS club. He previously played for the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC. He has been a member of Columbus since 2011. He has ten goals and 21 assists in 172 MLS regular season games.

He will be added to Vancouver’s roster once he receives his international transfer certificate and Canadian work permit.

Robinson had this to say about adding Tchani to the team; "We have acquired an experienced, athletic, box-to-box player in Tony, who will help solidify our midfield. Tony is someone I enjoyed working with during my time in New York and I'm excited to have him join our group.”

Robinson continued; “In addition, the allocation money provides further opportunity to strengthen our roster and depending on what's next for Kekuta, there is also the potential of additional returns.”

Berhalter thanks Tchani for his time with Columbus; “First and foremost we would like to thank Tony Tchani for his significant contribution to the club throughout his time here. Tony has been a consummate professional and we wish him all the best moving forward.”

quotes courtesy of Vancouver Whitecaps and Columbus Crew websites.