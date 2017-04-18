Seattle Reign goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer named NWSL Player of the Week
Seattle Reign goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer named NWSL Player of the Week | Source: E.Sbrana - Earchphoto

In her first year as the number one goalkeeper for the Seattle Reign, Haley Kopmeyer has been named NWSL Player of the Week for Week One. Kopmeyer made eight saves, six coming in the first half, in the Reign’s 1-1 draw with Sky Blue FC this past weekend.

Kopmeyer busy in the first half