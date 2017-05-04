Rose Lavelle named NWSL Player of the Month
Rose Lavelle named NWSL Player of the Month for April | Source: E. Sbrana - Earchphoto

The Boston Breakers organization has had a great last few days. They beat the Seattle Reign 3-0 on April 29; Adriana Leon was named NWSL Player of the Week and now rookie Rose Lavelle has been named NWSL Player of the Month.

Lavelle was the number one overall pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft and already has one goal and one assist and has been one of the key members of the season for Boston as they find themselves in second place with a 2-1-0 record on the young season.

She secured her first assist in the Breakers 1-0 win over Sky Blue FC in week two. She then scored her first professional goal in the aforementioned beatdown of the Reign.