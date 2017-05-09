Francisca Ordega named NWSL Player of the Week

The National Women's Soccer League Media Association has voted Washington Spirit forward Francisca Ordega as NWSL Player of the Week for Week Four of the 2017 season.

Oredega played a huge role in the Spirit's first win of the season, scoring two goals - also the first goals of the season for the forward - and recording one assist in their 4-3 win over Sky Blue FC on Saturday night. She also forced an own goal from Sky Blue defender Erin Smith, making her part of every single goal for the Spirit this past weekend.

She opened scoring in the sixth minute of the match with an assist from Line Sigvardsen Jensen. Although Sky Blue equalized, Ordega once again put the Spirit in the lead when her original shot towards goal forced an own goal from Simon in the 26th minute. Not even a full 10 minute later, Ordega assisted Havana Solaun's goal for the 3-1 lead. Sky Blue was able to answer those goals, and Ordega became the hero for the Spirit, scoring the game-winner by chasing down a long ball and reblocking goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan's clearance before beating the keeper to score.

Ordega (left) celebrates her goal against Sky Blue with her teammates. | Source: @WashSpirit

This game against Sky Blue FC is the highest scoring game in Washington Spirit organization history since their 4-2 win against the Seattle Reign in 2013 and tied the club's single-game scoring record.

This is the first NWSL Player of the Week honor for Ordega. She is the 10th Washington Spirit player to win the title. She is the first African-born player to win NWSL Player of the Week in league history.

Ordega and the Spirit continue their 2017 campaign this weekend. They will travel west to face the Seattle Reign at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 pm Eastern Time and will be streamed on the go90 app and website.

