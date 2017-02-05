Adriana Leon named NWSL Player of the Week

Leon celebrating her goal against the Seattle Reign. | Source: E. Sbrana - Earchphoto

The NWSL Media Association has named Boston Breakers forward Adriana Leon Week Three's NWSL Player of the Week. Leon was a huge part of the Breakers' 3-0 win over the Seattle Reign on Saturday evening, contributing to every goal for the Breakers.

The forward tallied one goal and two assists this weekend. She opened up scoring in the match in the 11th minute, when she dribbled past two of the Reign's defenders and beat out goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer to find the back of the net. Four minutes later, Leon played a part in rookie and number one overall draft pick Rose Lavelle's first ever NWSL career goal when she slipped a pass to the youngster through the Reign defense. She also recorded another assist in Natasha Dowie's second goal of the season.

Leon nearly scored two more times throughout the match as well but was denied by Kopmeyer on one chance and the crossbar on another. A full recap of the match can be found here.

Leon celebrates a goal with her teammates. | Source: EarchPhoto

The forward is the ninth Boston Breakers player to earn a Player of the Week award in program history and is the first Canadian to earn the award since now retired Karina LeBlanc, who previously played for the Portland Thorns and Chicago Red Stars.

Thanks to Leon and her teammates' efforts, the Breakers recorded their first ever win over the Seattle Reign in NWSL history. They move to second place in league standings with a record of 2-1-0 (win-loss-tie). They continue their 2017 NWSL season this Sunday when they host the North Carolina Courage on Jordan Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm Eastern Time and will be streamed on the go90 app as well as on their website.