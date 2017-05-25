Tobin Heath named Assistant Youth Technical Director for Portland Thorns FC Development Academy

Today, the Portland Thorns announced that Thorns and USWNT midfielder Tobin Heath has taken on a new position for the organization. Heath has been named an Asisstant Youth Technical Director for the Thorns FC Development Academy that is set to launch in the fall of 2017.

“Having a player and personality like Tobin invested in the Thorns FC Academy is great for both the club and soccer in general,” general manager and president of soccer for Thorns FC, Galvin Wilkinson, said. “Tobin’s passion, technical ability, professionalism and leadership, coupled with her experiences at every level make her the ideal role model to positively influence the direction and growth of the Thorns Academy.”

Heath said, “I’m very excited to begin working with the Thorns FC development academy. The formation of the DA and the Thorns involvement has given me a unique opportunity to use my experiences to inspire the next generation of footballers. First and foremost, my main priority at this point in my career is being the best player I can be, but my ambition is to change the culture of football in this country for the better, and that starts with our youth.”

The 28-year-old will work closely with youth sporting director Mike Smith, assisting in all tehcnical manners in regards to the Thorns FC Academy. She will also be responsible for helping in the annual technical planning for each academy team and also helping with techncial direction for player development and education throughout the academy and pre-academy age groups.

2017 is Heath's fifth season with the Portland Thorns. She has been with the club since its beginning in 2013, in which she helped the club to the first-ever NWSL Championship title. In 2016, she helped the club to its first-ever NWSL Shield and earned NWSL Best XI honors. She estalished an NWSL record for assists with 10 in the same season.

At the international level, Heath has made 131 appearances for the USWNT, winning two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012 and a Women’s World Cup title in 2015.

