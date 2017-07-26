Houston Dash waives Denise O'Sullivan

The Houston Dash announced today that they have waived Irish forward Denise O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan was signed by the Houston Dash during preseason of the 2016 National Women's Soccer League season. She made her debut on April 29, 2016. She appeared in 29 total games for the Dash, scoring two goals and recording two assists for the NWSL club.

This season, she played in 11 games for the Houston Dash. She tallied an assist on forward Kealia Ohai's game-winning goal against the Washington Spirit on April 29, 2017.

O'Sullivan in a tackle in a match agianst Sky Blue. | Source: Houston Chronicle

Before the Dash, the forward was with Glasgow City Football Club of the Scottish Women's Premier League, or the SWPL. She played with the club from July 2013 up until she was signed by the Dash. The Irish native scored 33 goals in 65 starts for Glasgow City, winning eight tiles with the club. In her final season with them, she scored 10 goals in 24 games and won the SWPL title and the SWPL Cup.

O'Sullivan debuted for the Irish Women's National Team at only age 17. She scored two goals in her debut for the Irish which was a 2-0 victory over Wales in a EURO 2013 qualifying match.

The Dash are currently on a six game unbeaten streak, a new record for the club. The National Women's SOccer League is on an international break, but the Dash will return to action on August 5 when they travel west to face the Portland Thorns as NWSL's Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 pm Eastern Time at Providence Park and will be aired on the Lifetime channel. They return home the following weekend on August 13 to host FC Kansas City at BBVA Compass Stadium.