Washington Spirit vs Boston Breakers Preview: Battle of the Bottom of the standings

On Saturday, August 12th, the Washington Spirit and the Boston Breakers will play each other in the battle of the bottom of the standings. Both teams sit on 15 points will try and earn all three points for one last chance of possibly reaching the playoffs.

History

The Spirit and Breakers have met 13 previous times during the five NWSL seasons. With five wins to the Breakers, three to the Spirit and five ties the two teams hold a pretty close history.

The two teams previously met this season back in Week 11 with the Breakers taking a 1-0 win over the Spirit at their home field. Margaret Purce came into the game during the 62nd minute, and 10 minutes later, was able to score her first professional goal and the game winner with an assist from Rosie White.

Heading into Week 16 with Spirit

After having a 4-1 win over a strong Sky Blue team, the Spirit had a quick turn around with a Tuesday night game against the Orlando Pride. Unfortunately, even with Week 15 NWSL Player of the Week, Arielle Ship and the return of star youngster Mallory Pugh, the Spirit weren't able to shut down Marta and Alex Morgan and fell to the Pride 3-0.

The Spirit will return home after a long four game road trip looking to add to their three-game home unbeaten streak. After a tough loss on the road, they will be eager to turn around quickly and try and get all three points in front of their fans at Maryland SoccerPlex. Their attack will be lead by the Spirit's leading goal scorer Havana Solaun and star player Mallory Pugh. Along with Ship, who will look to add more to her professional resume. In the back, goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe continues to stand tall with 63 saves. In front of her will be her Canadian teammate Shelina Zardorsky, two-time NWSL Player of the month selection Estelle Johnson and Whitney Church. The feeling of the loss the Spirit had on Tuesday will still be with them as they head into Week 16 looking for a win.

Breakers Looking to Inch up the Standings

The Breakers enter this Week 16 match up after a 2-2 tie with FC Kansas City. The Breakers were looking good most of the game with a brace from Rosie White but they were not able to hold onto this lead for the entire game as Erika Tymrak scored the equalizer in the 81st minute.

Rose Lavelle is still sideline with an injury | Source: E. Sbrana - Earchphoto

The Breakers defense has been lead by defenders Julie King and Megan Oyster while their offense has been strong with Rosie White, Natasha Dowie, and Adriana Leon. Boston is still without the number one overall draft pick in Rose Lavelle has she continues to sit on the injury report list with a hamstring injury. The Breakers have tied three of their last five games and will be looking to take a full three points against the Spirit. Not only will they be looking to earn their first road win but they will always be looking to wow their fans as they make their Lifetime debut.

You can watch this Spirit vs Breakers matchup on Saturday, August 12th on Lifetime at 3:30 pm ET or stream it live at nwslsoccer.com.